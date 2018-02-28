How Governor Ngilu Returned Fire To Cheap Brain Gov Waititu Tribalism vs Free Trade

By Bantu K

Three things.

Kitui people didn’t burn a box, it caught fire by itself. You can smuggle drugs and guns, but charcoal has a life of its own.

It was beautiful to see demos on Monday 26th Feb, held in a county that made the first move on banning the hiring of people from other communities.

Now they are protesting for failure to access trading opportunities in another county. Fools learn from experience, and even the deputy president, somehow, knows that forests bring rain, not rains bring forest. Though he kinda got confused that forests mean stalks of maize because he thinks we can get our forest cover back within 90 days. We hope he gets to learn more. For those protesting charcoal ban, ekai moke.

If there is anyone who thinks that he feeds the Akamba people, let him stop immediately, let him let our people die. We have many opportunities to coexist, to respect each other, to solve the problems that affect all of us, problems of poverty and drugs and foolishness and of being clusterfucked by the same government, equally. But when some people come with entitlement we have a middle finger to show, and a cemetery to send them when they cross the red line.

Game on.

Joseph Githu adds:

Any business has a shelf life, it grows and dies a natural death, most businesses do not fail they just get to their peak and die…….. for example the “kamisi” business, the paging services, polythene bags business, quail rearing business, safaricom lines and mpesa shops business and many others!

Any uthamakistan who is reading njenga karumes book now “from charcoal to gold” should know that charcoal business is coming to an end!…… charcoal will become the next business to die a natural death, and that will be the beginning of a new dawn in environmental conservation.

Just to tease you a little bit, 90% of all households in githunguri constituency kiambu county have a cow, 1 cow is able to provide enough biogas for a family of 10, ie ….. cooking, heating, lighting, etc……….

We cannot destroy our environment then blame saitan for lack of rains…….some of these things even saitan has no idea why we make him this popular, we should be better than That!

Let’s set our priorities right!