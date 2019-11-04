Governor Mike Sonko’s instrumental advice to parents

By Mike Sonko via fb

WHAT A PITY

She gave her car key to the youngest child in the car while she went to buy some stuff in the mall.

Upon her return, the boy had misplaced the key and the whole family was stranded on the road.

Observing her discomfort with innocent kids without a masculine shepherd, I joined the search party.

For each passing minute without the key, she landed the boy that had the key with a slap or a concentrated curse!

After few minutes, she strayed in frustration into a motorbike’s way and was knocked down.

In the process of helping her up and picking the pieces of her belongings, the car key was found but she was dead.

She had already lost herself before the key was found!

Many people lose themselves in search of what is missing in their lives.

Many lose their moral limb while searching for the “missing rib!”

Some lose their health while searching for material wealth.

I know those who lost their message while searching for relevance and sponsors.

Some lose their marriage while searching for a mirage.

Some have lost their integrity while looking for affinity.

Don’t get missing because something was lost. Sometimes, you just need to ignore the emotional missing link so you can remain spiritually connected.

Don’t lose your mind because the job is lost.

Don’t lose your children while searching for their school fees.

Don’t lose your ministry while searching for tithes, offerings, first fruit and members.

Don’t lose your mantle while searching for title.

When you eventually discovered or acquired those things, greater things (your life, relationship, character, values & virtues) would have probably dissolved!

The apostles were looking for peace in the midst of storm, but by the time Jesus restored calmness they had lost their faith just as Elimelech lost his life and sons in search of greener pastures.

When you eventually get the hammer, will your nail still be strong to hold the woods of your integrity in a frame?

By the time you become popular, would you not be strange to dignity?

By the time you get visa or fame, would your passport to purity not have torn?

When you eventually make the money, would your marriage, friendship and relationships still have meaning?

God bless you as you ponder on this…..

Stay blessed.