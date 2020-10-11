Governor Mike Sonko open letter to H E Raila Odinga

By Mike Sonko

MY OPEN LETTER TO RAILA AMOLO ODINGA:

Baba Raila Amollo Odinga, Kenyans, especially the poor, used to believe in you as a MTETEZI WA WANYONGE. You have very high chances of becoming the next President BUT usikubali kuwekwa BOX na hii system for your people to be evicted and displaced like animals. The illegal demolition in the video below took place this week in Kibra constituency.

With a lot of pain and bitterness let me say this, Article 40(4) of our Kenyan Constitution must apply before demolitions and evictions of this nature are carried out, I’m not trying to praise myself but when the Nairobi county Government, National Government and World Bank were doing Karandini market in partnership, my administration spent 18 million shillings to compensate all the traders before they were relocated to another market site at the county depot.

Baba remember this the same system that made you suffer for so many years by even stealing your election in 2013 and 2017. Na Baba mimi nakusihi ukae rada, your Son the late Fidel was more than a friend to me, even Her Excellency Mama Ida can attest to this. Fidel wanted me to clinch the Makadara Parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket. Baba I respect you so so much but vile nimerukwa na hii SYSTEM hata wewe unachorewa kurukwa for somebody else and not my friend Hustler. Mark my words, Baba.



Pahali imefika, lazima tueleze Wakenya ukweli, wakitaka kuniuwa vile waliuwa Saitoti waniuwe. I DON’T CARE vile watafanya, because so far hakuna dhulma hawajanifanyia lakini MUNGU yuko