Governor Mike Sonko Congratulates President Uhuru On SCOK Ruling

By Mike Sonko

Your Excellency, please accept my congratulations following Supreme Court ruling which upheld your victory as President-elect of the Republic of Kenya.

I wish you much success in performing the important and responsible duties of your position.

I wish to assure you and the people of Nairobi of the continued partnership between your Government and Nairobi City County Government.

I look forward to working with you to develop closer relations between your Government and my administration for better service delivery.

H.E MIKE MBUVI SONKO, EGH
GOVERNOR

