Governor Mike Sonko Congratulates President Uhuru On SCOK Ruling

By Mike Sonko
Your Excellency, please accept my congratulations following Supreme Court ruling which upheld your victory as President-elect of the Republic of Kenya.
I wish you much success in performing the important and responsible duties of your position.
I wish to assure you and the people of Nairobi of the continued partnership between your Government and Nairobi City County Government.
I look forward to working with you to develop closer relations between your Government and my administration for better service delivery.
H.E MIKE MBUVI SONKO, EGH
GOVERNOR
Comments
kimathi says
The only performing governor ,thanks mbuvi kioko ,keep it up
Anonymous says
Mungu amejibu maobi ya wakenya all wichichess 2 u uhuru