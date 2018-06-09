Governor Alfred Mutua Is Totally Finished, Here Is Why….

By Arap Doyo

Just the other day, Alfred Mutua was visiting other counties, inspecting Guard of Honours- (County Askaris) apparently in a bid to popularize his 2022 presidential bid. He was self assured. To him, the case challenging his election was long won.

Well, the cookie has crumbled. His election now nullified. His fate, not of an aeroplane that crashed mid-air, but one that could not even take off.

It shall be interesting to observe the by-elections especially at a time when the political dynamics have immensely been altered, that is, if at all the Supreme Court shall uphold the nullification ruling (Without doubt Mutua shall repeal)

Mutua’s political value to the establishment has largely diminished. There is no NASA to tangle in Ukambani, Uhuru hunting for votes in Machakos or a Kalonzo to cage. The handshake is in effect.

Worthy to note, Mutua’s relevance to the 2022 equation is decreasing by day. His image of an “independent self-made politician”, a sole egocentric ranger who does not need the established political houses to thrive, complicates his situation. It’s basically hard to indentify Alfred with either Uhuru or Ruto. Neither Raila, Gideon nor Kalonzo.

Who shall rescue him?

And with Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana’s verifiable development track record, Mutua’s artificial image of a working governor has been deconstructed further denting his place in Ukambani politics. His national likeability is on a downward spiral, a factor that reduces his political bargaining point as the 2022 election conversation unravels.