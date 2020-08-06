God, please heal top government officials suffering from COVID-19, let them experience their ‘Damascus moment’

Photo: President Uhuru giving update on the State of Covid-19 in Kenya. Reports of misappropriation of COVID-19 funds have been captured by mainstream media.

By Brian Kagoro via Facebook

#AfricanLivesMatter I am praying for all the Presidents , Vice-presidents , Cabinet Ministers , Parliamentarians , Army , Police and Intelligence top brass , Permanent or Principal Secretaries , Judges , Directors & Commissioners that have tested positive for COVID-19 to recover fully . I don’t want them to die , I want this experience to be their Damascus or damascene moment. Where they realize the importance of investing in primary & tertiary healthcare as well as improving the conditions of service of all healthcare workers . I want them to realize the folly of allocating to Defence & President’s office (State Security & Spy Agencies) three times the budget of education & health respectively .

You see , because of closed borders and Airways, our African elite cannot go to South Africa, India, Europe, North America , UK or the Middle East for their healthcare. They have to rely on local hospitals, locally available medication , local nurses & doctors too . You cannot pay peanuts to people that you expect to handle the most critical aspects of your health and safety .

Dear Chefs & Chiefs , are you not embarrassed and ashamed that your own country has less than 3000 ICU beds & less than 8000 hospital beds ? Are you not shy to face the doctors that you pay less than $1000 per month ? Money you give yourself as spending money(DSA) for days on the endless foreign trips that you make? Money you pay each other as sitting allowances for or on public sector boards? If you have no shame , do you at least have commonsense enough to see how greed and selfishness has now placed your lives and the nations you lead at risk ?

Does it not appear even remotely strange that grown men & women like you were queuing up to receive donations of face masks that you could have been producing locally had you bought the requisite machines , passed laws on local content/local procurement and created jobs for young entrepreneurs? BUT no, you were stealing AID money & tax revenue only to stash it away in tax havens in developed countries . Even in your looting you are colonially-minded , in deep mental slavery & patently unpatriotic?

Dear Chefs, Chiefs & Thieves …now that you are almost dying because of your reckless greed & short-sightedness do you see the light ? Corruption does not pay !