God is merciful, seek his intervention, blessed week

Dear God

I’m tired of Christians attributing every suffering to God’s universal design. I’m tired of being a slave to these chains. I will revolt.

You have to suppress your imaginative and inquisitive part of your brain to be able to be a good Christian. Why? It is hard to be a Christian and a knowledge seeker. The more you get enlightenment, the more absurd Christianity becomes, Dear God!

Christians have a way of suppressing your brain making you a zombie. Ask any question that has no answer from the bible & they will retort “Never question God”..”God will strike you with thunder”…Etc etc.

Dear God!

How incorrigible is God to strike dead someone simply seeking knowledge?

You ask hard questions against the absurdity of beliefs perpetuated in Christianity and they tell you…”You are now losing it…” They cant stand to let their mind wonder beyond what the bible has programmed them.

I will not chain my brain! I will let it wonder!

Dear God!

A ‘God’ that is busy suppressing free speech, freedom of imagination and pursuit of enlightenment in his religion is not a god. That is a dictator. And I refuse to believe in such a god!

Christianity, a religion that does not provide answers and when you seek those answers, the conversation ends in censorship and threats. That is not a religion. That is jail. I will break out it.

That is the Sermon for today.

Opus Dei, Emeritus!