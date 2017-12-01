”We Are A God Forsaken Country, With Uhuru We Are Cursed”- Hon Njega

Kenyans must really feel forsaken in these perilous times. Religious leaders have nothing to say when children are being killed. Even the gods have gone silent. The gods from whom Jubilee victims seek help are said to be the same ones providing wind to Jubilee’s sails. Western countries that used to shout democracy now shout business deals.

It is in times like these that the best or the worst of a nation will be revealed. The path to failed nations has always been paved with arrogance and supremacist ideologies. When you travel that lonely path as a country you always pass through this station called FORSAKEN. I hope I am wrong.



