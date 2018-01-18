Go! Raila Go !: Here Is The Most Passionate Message To Raila That Got Uhuru ‘Crying’

Go! Odinga Go!…..

..when the enemy carries the gun, the administrator carries the coin and the military carries the sword, you must carry the Bible!

I join hopeful Kenyans who are ready to be disobedient to a King for them to obey the King.

I join the hardcore activists who are willing to dream in the quest of making justice a reality for all men.

I join the moral citizens who are willing to safeguard the political ambitions of the young promising child, student or even gradutes.

I believe that in the face of moral bankruptcy, the the filthy walls of Jericho must and will eventually be brought down.

It is for this basic understanding and hope that I say Go! Odinga Go!

For the riches of freedom and security of justice, go!

For every young woman who kneels on her bedside everynight , crying, weeping and praying for a democratic space, go!

For every patriotic Kenya who has embraced the pain ,the tears and the humiliation of a rigged election process for the last 10years, Go!

For every democratic man who devoted himself to embrace the scorching sun, in thurst and in hunger, and who persistently and consistently joined the IEBC must go dream Go!

For the sake of young,beautiful and promising Baby pendo,who freedom of life was cut short by the disgrantled and uncivilized police force, Go!

For the sake of Moraa and the cries for justice by Mrs Musando, Go!

Watch out that no puppet turns you around to kill the dream of millions and millions of Kenyans.

For time is up for real change. The destiny of a state is deeply rooted on the ability of the people to stand up for themselves.

A fool shall always dance to the tune of the system but the wise goes for what is right.

From where we stand, we have seen the promised land. We must get there soon. Do not panic, do not turn around. Time is up we shall have the King!