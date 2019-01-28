Give Raila the respect he deserves, he is a hero

By Albert Nyakundi

Yesterday I was traumatized to see Baba staggering off the rostrum in Tanzania during the Sportpesa cup final between Bandari and Kariobangi Sharks. I was nevertheless relieved when a statement was issued that he was well. To speak the truth, even if we differ politically, I am one of the staunchest admirers of Baba given his rich history. Anything that affects his health, I will NEVER support.

Sincerely, if anything happens to Raila Odinga today, I’ll be the most affected bloke. As a man cognizant of the burden of history, I have attested on this space before that the mess in this country can only be cleaned by a strong political disinfectant like Raila Odinga. Raila is a man who belongs to the plebeians. He is a brash man whose anti-corruption stance has changed Kenya.

I want to warn these children of corruption who ignorantly disrespect Baba. Anyone mocking Baba’s health is ignorant of our collective journey from our ugly past. Or maybe he was not birthed here. Their absence of collective sense of shame is painfully a concern to straight thinking men and women of this great nation. They should retrace and apologise.

Anyone that made fun of Raila’s health online displayed that sense of anathema and immaturity. They behaved like a bird that befouls its own nest. Their actions are highly condemnable and I literary weep for my country.

Despite our political differences, Raila Odinga remains the beacon of our collective hope and aspiration; a freedom fighter who gave us hopes during the dark days of evil administration of President Daniel Arap Moi.

Following the unfortunate event, I want to thank Baba for displaying a befitting maturity and sterling qualities of assuring the world that all is well despite the devilish actions by abusive personas. His fertile mind is highly commendable. His action showed a disciplined leader, a man who is fair, firm and consistent in spite of all odds.

Raila is a transactional and transformational leader, and a no-nonsense-man who also means well for Kenya. The dividends of democracy we enjoy today are as result of his struggle. The ugly events of the past years are strong indications that the country needs surgical operations through a credible leader like Raila as our guiding light. When our journey as a nation was rough and odious, he stood with the plebeians.

Raila deserves some respect…. Please!

[email protected]

(The writer sells Bananas in the streets of Kisii Town)