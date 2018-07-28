Genius DP Ruto May Endorse Mudavadi To Scuttle Uhuru’s Project Raila

No disrespect to Retired President Moi, but those of us who have been around old people know that there is an age where what they care about is listening to Music and hugs from their grandchildren.

When Uhuru goes to Kabarak, he is going to speak to Man Gidi. And he is going to speak with him about those things that you can’t speak over the phone.

Rather than Ruto throwing shades at Uhuru Kenyatta how he has failed and it’s only Ruto that has the brain to turn around our economy (I thought Ruto has been part of those in-charge of our economy over the last 6 years), he should plan on being a King maker in 2022.

I would have loved to encourage chicken sellers but the truth is, that thing is gone.

Ruto however can remain relevant post 2022 if he decides to support someone else for the presidency in 2022. And his best bet is Mudavadi, not Wetangula or Eunice Wamalwa!

Imagine the vote rich Luyhaland, Rift Valley and Mt Kenya rallying behind Musalia Ruto ticket? Baba will be forced to retire at 10am!