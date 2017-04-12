HERE is the Full Schedule of ODM Party Nominations, Check Out Dates for Your County. It Is All Systems Go

PRESS STATEMENT

IT IS ALL SYSTEMS GO FOR THE PARTY PRIMARIES

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) was founded on strong foundation of social democracy and governed by values of Justice, Equality and Prosperity. Over the years, since its inception ten years ago, the ODM party has exercised democracy at all levels of its leadership, becoming the only party to hold internal elections three times in the period of its existence.

In the last two general elections the party has participated in, we have held our internal elections and nominations in a free, open and democratic atmosphere despite the many challenges that any political outfit may face during such times.

As the National Elections Board, we are determined to improve on where we may have gone wrong in the past for the betterment of our party and the integrity of the process. Like in the words of William Arthur Ward, a renowned American writer, “the pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist adjusts the sails”. We shall deliver a free, fair and open nominations exercise.

It is with this background that the National Elections Board wishes to announce that the much anticipated party primaries will officially kick off tomorrow (Thursday 13th April 2017) as earlier scheduled. The exercise will be held in Busia, Bungoma and Machakos Counties on day one.

It is worth noting that nomination dates for Kisii and Nakuru Counties were adjusted for logistical reasons. Kisii County will hold its nominations Thursday 20th while Nakuru County which had been slated for Friday 21st has been moved to Tuesday 18th April 2017.

The rest of the programme remains unchanged and as follows;

1. Thursday 13th April, Busia, Bungoma and Machakos Counties.

2. Saturday 15th April, Turkana, Kakamega, Samburu and Narok Counties.

3. Tuesday 18th April, Nyamira, Taita Taveta, Kajiado, TransNzoia and Nakuru Counties.

4. Wednesday 19th April, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River and Lamu Counties.

5. Thursday 20th April, Kisii County.

6. Friday 21st April, Homabay, Migori and Vihiga Counties.

7. Monday 24th April, Siaya, Kisumu and Uasin Gishu Counties.

8. Tuesday 25th April, Makueni, Garissa and Nairobi Counties.

The Board wishes to remind our aspirants and supporters that the mode of election will be strictly by secret ballot and that the party register shall be used in the exercise. Polling Stations will be opened at 6:00am and closed at 5:00pm.

The list of aspirants will be published in the Kenya gazette by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as per the law. However the list of aspirants and that of polling stations to be used in the party primaries can also be accessed on the party website www.odm.co.ke.

The Board also wishes to make it clear that the role of the County Election Committees that comprises of 3 people and the Constituency Election Panels comprising 5 people is only limited to logistical and infrastructural arrangements for the nominations in respective areas of jurisdiction. Party nominations exercise is the responsibility of the Returning Officers, Presiding Officers and the Clerks.

The Board shall keep all the aspirants, members, supporters and the general public with daily updates of the exercise. We wish to remind all the members that the rule of law must be observed, party rules taken into account and that anyone involved in acts of violence shall face the full wrath of relevant party organs as per the party constitution.

The Board urges our members and aspirants with queries to contact the Board through the hotline number 020-2177703.

Thank you and God Bless you all.

Hon. Judith Pareno – MP, EALA

Chairperson – NEB

Robert Arunga

Secretary – NEB

12th April 2017