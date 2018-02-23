Full List Of LSK Poll Winners, Allen Gichuhi President, see other officials

By Simuyu Kuloba

THIS IS THE NEW LAW SOCIETY OF KENYA COUNCIL: 2018-2020

1. Allen Gichuhi-President

2. Harriet Chiggai-Vice-President

3. Roseline Odede-Member

4. Maria Mbeneka-Member

5. Eric Wafula Nyongesa-Member

6. Aluso Ingati-Member

7. Boniface Akusala-Member

8. Bernard Ngetich-Member

9. Jane Masai-Member

10. David Njuguna-Member

11. Herine Kabita-Member

12. Carolyne Kamende Daudi-Member

13. Ndinda Kinyili-Member

I wish to congratulate the new team. You deserve to serve our honourable profession. I ask the team to forge a united Society which will fulfill its statutory mandate effectively, including ensuring that the rule of law and justice are promoted, even as the Council strives to improve the welfare of members of the Society.

To those who did not win, you did well and your time will come for this or even bigger assignments in this country. It is not because you did not deserve to be elected, but simply because we had more than overqualified candidates, and yet we needed only thirteen.

I support fully the new Council. If the Council fails in some areas, we shall criticise it constructively; if it does well, we shall commend them. Let us all support the Council. Elections are now behind us.

To the Council members, remember that you hold positions of responsibility and you are mere trustees. Act as a united body with collective responsibility. Despite the fact that you represent constitutuencies of varying interests, you are just one in decision-making. Do not bring external political issues in the Council. Do not serve political interests of others, but be obedient to the rule of law, without fear or favour.