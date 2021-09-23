From FIRE to FRYING PAN: Anne Waiguru heading to UDA to avoid duel with MARTHA KARUA? what about Ngirici?

Not long ago, Waiguru was a Rayila Mujahideen and in fact it is the later, who allegedly saved her neck from the executioner’s noose when things went South for her in the county assembly and subsequently the Senate

On the flipside, Karua was the face of he anti BBI bandwagon. Several politicians were against the amendments, but none had the balls to come out and decampaign it in the open, except “Mr” Karua

Others, who later emerged to claim victory, after the COA strangled the thing, had previously been blowing hot and cold over the proposed constitutional changes, without any stand

Since BBI was Rayila’s child, Karua became the face of the anti Rayila forces. Strangely, politics in Kenya remain very fluid and even before the DP can say catwalk, Waiguru and Karua have shuffled positions, with Waiguru gravitating towards Rayila as Waiguru catwalk suggestively, with kingereza mingi, towards Ruto

Political positions are very temporary. They can change any time. No position is permanent in Kenya, except your despair and hopelessness as a Hoof-Eater

Even more sad is the reality that Kalonzo spent his fuel and time driving a delegation from Ukambani to woo the NYS kleptomaniac of Kirinyaga to WIPER and his efforts has proved sterile, with no fruits

ANC sent Savula who took his saliva there and appeared to be bargaining for horizontal favours and not political engagements. You don’t sent a “coplo” someone with two wives on such a mission. He will make a mission to prospect for a third wife

A serving governor is a valuable asset to presidential aspirants, because they can activate the county public service and employ it’s infrastructure to align in favour of that candidate. Again these governors have also made a fortune pinching from the devolved funds and this money can be very essential in mobilising support

By Jerome Ogola via FB