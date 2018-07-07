Friends from the enemy’s territory

By George Morara

We give too much airtime to negative people, to our haters and all the horrible people in our lives. We talk about them, write about them, think about them and exhaust all our time and energy on those who don’t deserve our time.

But there are people we miss to mention. No am not talking about the good people on our side of the comfort zone. But those deep behind enemy territory who reach out to us and reassure us that they’ve got our back covered!

These operate like the secret service. They inform on the enemies’ next move and plans. They help navigate the traps. They love you deeply and want the best for you. You don’t have to pay them or anything. These people just hate injustice and they will do everything they can to make sure you have that crucial information that keeps your enemies wasting their ammunition. In fact they’ll even steal supplies from their side to make sure you don’t run out of resources.

I can identify so many of them in my life. And I honestly think that they are good men and women wholly inspired and doing GOD’s work behind the scenes. These are just good people born or by some weird circumstances find themselves within a territory they don’t believe in nor belong to but cannot cross over as that’d be risking even their own lives. In any case, they are at the right place because without them within the enemy circles, we would be sabotaged effortlessly.

If you don’t have such friends, you simply cannot form a government! I thank GOD for mine.

Does the name Jonathan ring a bell?