Hon Ben Mutura elected speaker of Nairobi County Assembly, to replace Beatrice Elachi

Former Makadara MP Benson Mutura has been elected as the new Nairobi County Assembly speaker.

In a vote that was conducted on Friday afternoon by Members of County Assembly, Mutura got 93 of the 123 votes.

He defeated Allan Chacha, Abdi Ali Abdi, former chief officer Odingo Odhiambo Washington, former MCA Mike Obonyo Guoro, and Kennedy Okeyo Ng’ondi.

Beatrice Elachi resigned on Tuesday, August 11, over what she termed as continued wrangles, threats on her life and competing interests from forces outside City Hall.

On Thursday, August 13, Jubilee Party Secretary Genera Raphael Tuju announced that the party had endorsed Mutura for the position.

On Friday, Raila Odinga’s ODM party MCAs held a meeting ahead of the vote and agreed to support Mutura, citing the 2018 March handshake between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta.