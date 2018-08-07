For Girls only! Life Tips To Keep You Focused

By Jeconiah Mutiso
For Girls only!
Get good education
Get something you can do on your own and earn a living
Wait for us to notice you and your worth as a family person
Avoid styles you can do without after age 50
Cultivate morality in your lifestyle
Do not let men sample you in their search for lust and appetite
A good husband comes from God, not money.
Success comes from effort, not sexual experiences
That kid you are calling Angel is human, borne out of wedlock. You are productive if you can sustain the kids needs, not in court battles
This world is a sea full of sharks and whales
God saves those that trust in him, not those singing seductive lyrics.
Very free advise this one from the elder.
