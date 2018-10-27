Foolish Kenyans!

Kenyans are just foolish. During elections, I warned them against boarding a certain bus called Jubilee. I told them that the bus was trying to lure unsuspecting Kenyans to certain despair. I told them the conductor of the bus was unqualified to drive the bus. I told them the driver was a waltzing, energy-guzzling hustler driven by malicious desperation.

With drums, and songs and dance, the driver and his conductor managed to generate hype hysteria and hoopla at every bus stop (campaign rallies). The unwary boarded the bus without even questioning where it was headed. Those who believe that democracy also guarantees the right to be misled, jumped into that tragic Jubilee bus.

Happily enough, as they journey, passengers have realized that their driver is not only drunk, but also unqualified. He lacks a mastery of the road. In fact, he doesen’t even have a valid driving license. They are beginning to get the message.

The conductor is also hyperactive, gripped by strangely high spirits, having customarily taken a quantum of same. The driver is the drunkest man in the bus station. He wears a stylish face to make him look sober by all means. But his body is weak. His grip on the steering is failing. He has started to forget the name of his conductor. And don’t even bother to ask him about road signs. If only those that rushed to his bus would take a look at the driver and conductor and other employees on the bus, things would be better for them.

When I examine Kenyan politics using my crystal balls, I see the harbingers of class suicide knocking at the door. In this country, politics is the only well paying job. Everyone wants to vie for a political office at the detriment of poor Kenyans. They voted for them and they are now paying for their stupidity because it they who keep voting for them. They are now on their own. It is needless telling them to save themselves because a hunter’s dog does not hear the smell of faeces.

Regretfully, what pours petrol into the raging fire of despair is that the man who Kenyans thought was their savior, has joined looters in government. But at a time like this, however, I wish to quote former

American president John Kennedy, “If a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich.” After all, this is a poor country of rich people. He who has ears, let him hear.

But wait, Adolf Hitler said,

How fortunate for governments that the people they administer don’t think”