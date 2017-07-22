”Five Years from Now You will DISGRACED, FORGOTTED and Loathed by all Kenyans”-CS Matiangi Warned

Five years from now Fred Matiangi will be a disgraced, forgotten human being loathed by both sides, of the political divide, used and dumped.
I say this not as a NASA voter or anything to do with his meddling with NASA affairs. We all know the rules of the game. He has an unenviable respobsibility as a Security Minister for charged election as the August 8th.
I just hope they don’t hurt him.
Also when all emotions are gone, we will learn that he ruined our education system.
For those who know.
Comments
myself says
he even don’t understand the word political parties if nasa is made of the 5 political parties then why is he threatening them every partie has a right to deploy its agents pliz matiang’ understand laws.what is wrong with adapter polling stations ibc will do their work both nasa and jubilee plus other parties will just monitor.raila this time don’t sleep with your fellow prinsepols every body must be awake coz we need good leaders not leaders who force themself to the people .
kiuk says
hapa kizungu tu
lol