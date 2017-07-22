”Five Years from Now You will DISGRACED, FORGOTTED and Loathed by all Kenyans”-CS Matiangi Warned

Five years from now Fred Matiangi will be a disgraced, forgotten human being loathed by both sides, of the political divide, used and dumped.

I say this not as a NASA voter or anything to do with his meddling with NASA affairs. We all know the rules of the game. He has an unenviable respobsibility as a Security Minister for charged election as the August 8th.

I just hope they don’t hurt him.

Also when all emotions are gone, we will learn that he ruined our education system.

For those who know.