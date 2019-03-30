Finally sacked CS Rashid Achesa apologises to Raila after Ruto blocked his number

By Jerome O

Good morning ladies and gentlemen

Let’s help former cabinet secretary, Rashid Achesa, identify his real “sacker”, his “firer”, the man who hounded him from the cabinet

For starters, Rashid is the very first cane cutter to be apointed a cabinet minister, and that made him an elephant on a rooftop, who despite intriguing questions how he got there, at least there was a consensus that he would fall, with a thud, very soon

He was elected a cabinet secretary, despite being an academic dwarf, in an era when even the watchman manning the gates of Mumias sugar boasts of at least some post secondary school education

The man with the samurai sword here is the president. He has been bestowed the powers to hire and fire. He is supposed to take all the credits of hiring and all the blames for firing, but Achesa’s case is different

Being handicapped, he is the tortoise on the table, who must’ve been aided, by external forces to get there. So if someone influenced his nomination to the cabinet, it is also possible that someone negotiated his exit

He is on record, telling us it is Dr Ruto who made him a minister. That could be true, because sudden rises are associated with people who love shortcuts. However that’s not important. The elephant in the house here is who engineered his sacking?

Dr Khalwale, a brilliant debater, anti graft czar and a cultural icon, who got drunk of the tangatanga pot and lost his head, to become a mere tea girl in Sugoi, told us Raila was the man behind, Achesa’s woos. The same was amplified by the entire Western province tangatanga bandwagon, that includes all dealers masquerading as leaders, who won elective posts in the region

Washiali, Didimus, Waluke and other acrobats, told us it was Raila. Now it is emerging that Dr Ruto has blocked Achesa’s calls. Is it possible that Ruto would block his besieged lieutenant, if indeed he is displeased by his sacking? No way

Unless Didimus tells us it is Raila who has blocked Achesa’s number in Ruto’s phone

Mwiba udungiapo ndipo utokako. It is Ruto who kicked him off

In fact Ruto is one man who needs everybody, right now. His phonebook has the highest number of contacts, than anyone else. For him to block anyone there must be a very solid reason

Why would Ruto discard him? His big mouth, which he opens before engaging his brain, when speech is an act of the latter, is the culprit. In a nutshell, Achesa has none other than his own bucal cavity and his failing brain, blame for his woes. He was sacked by his own big mouth

Meanwhile, those who implicated Jakom, should offer him an unconditional apology, if they expect to be included in the list of the sane, but since tangatanga money makes man mad, and the allowances are calculated while factoring the number of times and the decibels with which one insulted Jakom, the apology will not be forthcoming

In other news, kudos to the students of Kenyatta University, for revolutionary act of shouting off the tyrant of Kampala. You merit a pat on your back for that. But again, why haven’t you done the same to our homegrown despots? Isn’t charity supposed to begin at home?

Good morning my fellow hoof eaters