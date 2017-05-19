FINALLY, The One Thing That CONVINCED Uhuru He Will be DEFEATED HAPPENED in Kisii, Thousands Rained on Listening to Raila.

By O Onyakundi

I have seen posts, of people wondering, and others marvelling at the manner that Kisiis stood in the rain, and braved extremely harsh weather just to listen to Raila’s speech at the Gusii Stadium yesterday.

I wish we were understood a little more than we are. We are a very smart and savvy political animal. We know that Joshua’s unshakable commitment to devolution, equity, justice, fair play, good governance and freedoms of choice, thought and association is the key to Omogusii achieving his dreams, plans, ambitions and objectives.

For the umpteenth time folks, please understand that to the average Kisii, Raila Odinga ain’t that man from Opoda Farm in Bondo. Raila Odinga is an institution, an idealogy, a way of life, an economic activity, a religion, a shield, a defender, a virtue. Heck! Raila Odinga is pretty much EVERYTHING to us!

