Finally Kikuyu Traders Regret Electing Uhuru Jubilee, Hawkers Business Dying Out

By Anwar Sadat

Don’t expect your hawking business to do good Just because Jubilee billionaires are doing good.

My friend, the Millionaires jubilee has created via corruption, importation of sugar, NYS, Maize from Mexico, Eurobond, fake fertilizers etc don’t buy from hawkers.

The success of your hawking business depends on the spending power of everyday Kenyan.

So next time when everyday Kenyan ask you to join them in electing a government that will lower their taxes, create more opportunities for them, end corruption, support farmers and local manufacturing so they have extra capital to spend in buying your wares, rather than voting based on a common ancestry, Join them in voting for the interest of Kenyans.

As they say, no one will ever be full from the sweet aroma coming from their neighbor’s kitchen.