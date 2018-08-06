Finally Governor Sonko Makes Progress In Delivering A Clean Nairobi, Check Out Achievements So Far !

Almost one year since taking over as Nairobi Governor and signs of transformation are trending, yes Mike Sonko inherited a filthy city but steady progress has given hope to many residents. Check out some of the key areas he has registered progress despite Mt Kenya city hall cartels effort to derail him:

1. Garbage is a thing of the past. Dumpsites are now flowers beds even in slums

2. The County hospitals are fully discharging their mandate those that fail are removed.

3. Water is in good supply & doesn’t fail.

4. You don’t witness raw sewer spewing.. do you.?

5. Illegal structures along schools/roads are being demolished

6. Road recarperting is ongoing

7. Non performing workers or those suspected in corruption deals are not spared.

8. Polio immunisation is on course.

9. Traffic is almost manage(this one still needs a combined effort)

10. No more mugging

11. Public land reclaimed/ protected

In all Sonko leadership style is like that of President Magufuli.. hands on.. always on the ground..

By Kinyanjui T

