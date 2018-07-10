Final Word To ‘Profesa Maxwell’ Over Use Of Social Media And People One Considers…

By Chris Sunday

Profesa Maxwell,I hope you will take this as positively as it is intended…

You have been such a great friend of mine.If am to define our friendship in one word,it would be ‘respectful’.I remember you coming in handy professionally when I got posted to a new work station which you were more familiar with.Let me tell you something about myself,in this context…

Contrary to what many people think (on social media),I am a very different person in real life.Here,I have so many friends;am very outgoing;am very approachable & sometimes I tend to be a flirt,mostly to keep a conversation going.Those who know me well will confirm to you that am a very conservative person.I have very few people I consider friends;I have a very small social circle;I spend most of my times either at work or in my house;an kata limo jii akia & I rarely get visited because I don’t like people encroaching into my personal space;I rarely go out;I don’t trust people;am naturally a loner & I find it very difficult to socially interact with ease.Sometimes I become very cold & unapproachable purposefully to keep people away & retain my small circle.People know me on social media but ask them where I stay or who am dating & they have no idea.Am sharing this with you not so that you can become like me,but because I have realized that you are surrounded by so many friends who know a lot about you;who gain so much from you; who boot lick you; who do not care about you & who cannot stand up,look at you straight to the face & tell you when you are wrong,yet that’s what true friendship requires us to do.Friends who,in my honest opinion,are not morally sensitive.

I don’t wanna make any conclusions about what happened,I know so little to give a verdict.But am sure you now have an idea what ‘friends’ can do.Social media,especially,is a very tricky place.It has people of all kinds:those who wanna see us fall,those whose business is just to monitor what the hell we are doing with our lives,those who know so much about us than we even know about ourselves,those who are bitter at us for no good reasons. Be very careful with ‘friends’.Entertain them, seek their opinions,do everything you wanna do with them,but be very careful.Sorround yourself with people who bring value to your life .Draw a line between personal,private and public life-they are three different lives.You are a Program Manager in a humanitarian organization just like I am.The society expects much more from us,by the virtue of the organizations we represent & what they stand for.

I already told you my honest opinion about what happened.I was not happy about it & I never will.I respect women.A poor single woman brought me up & made me who I am today.I cannot be friends with men who demean women in any way.But people make mistakes & when they apologize,they should be forgiven.I forgive you…

Lastly,Mikayi (Min Kerr) is a gem…pure gold…the rare type of a lady…a woman so many good men pray for.Don’t let anything or anyone ever make you forget that…