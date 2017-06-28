HERE is the FINAL WORD on Raila NASA Manifesto Launch

By A S

Pomp and glare was not the objective of the NASA manifesto launch. As a coalition, we recognize that there is nothing humorous about Kenyans not having jobs.

A graduate, laden with HELB loans, who has looked for and not found a job over the past five years, is not interested in how bright the light at a podium is, but would like to know what their government will do to create jobs.

There is nothing funny about not being able to pay school fees for your children’s education; or seeing your relatives die because you can’t afford money to give them better medical care and yet relatives of those in power are awarded tenders to supply things we don’t need; or walking miles looking for Unga and yet the Deputy President tells you Unga is everywhere; or struggling to put food on the table for your family and yet Jubilee is saying Kenyans have a lot of money; or being laid off work because the company you are working for is closing down and yet your government insists that the economy is growing; or having to engage in prostitution to sustain yourself through college; or sleeping in the streets and eating from trash cans yet you are a graduate.

Folks, these are some of the problems Kenyans have had to endure over the last five years of the Jubilee administration.

I therefore commend NASA for not choosing entertainment as the objective of its Manifesto launch, but rather focusing on how to transform the lives of Kenyans and bring them the relief they urgently need.

As they have done throughout their campaigns, NASA presented a clear, concise, and realistic agenda that they will implement within the first 100 days of their administration and throughout their time in government to create jobs; provide food security; lower the cost of living; lower the cost of education; grow the economy; pay teachers, doctors, and nurses; provide proper housing for our men and women in uniform; and transfer wealth into the hands of Kenyans.

For those of you who were waiting to hear someone laughing when they tell you they will build 9 stadiums in 6 months and yet they have not been able to build 5 in five years; or giggling when telling you that they will create 1.3 million jobs annually, provide 12 months to 18 months paid internships to University and college graduates and yet they have not created the 1 million jobs they promised five years ago, you were turned to the wrong manifesto launch.

Deceit, deception, lies, and propaganda are not commodities that NASA sells. These are merchandise sold and traded by Jubilee. It’s only in Jubilee where when Nakumatt closing down, they say the economy is growing.

In NASA we only sell practical solutions to the problems that Kenyans face. Truth and honesty are our guiding principles.

The Media may give us blackouts, they may twist our words, they may lie about us. But at the end NASA will triumph because Truth will always dispel lies any day, and a people united can not be defeated.

Mambo Yabadilika.