Ferry politics and myopia- Governor Hassan Joho

By Duncan Kibwage Makori
In February 2016, Governor Joho muscled out Kenya Ferry Services from managing the ferries. His argument was that the management is too incompetent to handle the lives of thousands who cross the ferry on a daily basis. Familiar? Isn’t it? KFS sued the Governor and in November 2016 the governor lost the case as the High Court ordered him to return the facility back to KFS.
The county government appealed the decision but the Court of Appeal dismissed the case in favour of the national government. The court said the Likoni channel was not an inland lake but part of international waterways assigned to the national government (Note not county government).
Governor Joho did not stop there. He headed to the Supreme Court, after a lengthy and strenuous argument from the Governor’s lawyer Mr Paul Mwangi, the case was simply dismissed on the basis of technicalities. The court simply said that it lacked merit.
After a 3-0 loss, it’s outrightly immoral for someone to call out the Governor for mismanagement of KFS. It’s an act of philanthropy for the Governor to step in and try to help where he was chased away from. My deepest condolences to those affected by the tragedy.
Comments
Anonymous says
KFS failed….yes
did the gavan afom a disaster management unit for county….and train,equip them…….if he felt kfs was incompetent………..that way one can see he was serious……
Anonymous says
look cluelsss military gava spokemn spewing shit…..to kenyans who emply him thru overtaxation…..
————————————————–
Many people think ocean is like swimming pool, it’s not – Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna 53 minutes ago 1581 views by Jacob Onyango The government has urged Kenyans to give multi-agency team involved in recovery more time to retrieve bodies of Mariam Kigenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu from the Indian Ocean. This was after angry members of the public lashed out at the government for failing to provide rescue following the Likoni ferry accident which happened on
Anonymous says
this is SH talking……..after alll even after SH occupier sorounding himself even in toilets wih miliatary,security men doing civilain jobs……everything crumbled…….farming,biz,security,ufisadi….failed nation…
Anonymous says
..Car sinking: The shame of Navy, KFS and officials
Despite being a stone’s throw away from the Linkoni Ferry, Kenya Navy’s response was wanting
In Summary
•It has also emerged that disjointed efforts led to the deaths.
•KFS management did not alert the Navy on time, over need for assistance.
Five days later, after hours of anxiety and anguish, a multi-agency team of marine experts has found no sign of the sunken vehicle that rolled unchecked from a moving Likoni Ferry.
Inside the …