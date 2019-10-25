Female circumcision (FGM) should be legalized

By Abraham Mutai via fb

Dr Tatu Kamau is in Court seeking to legalize female circumcision what others call FGM. I support her argument. She has a point. That we allow men to decide either to be circumcised or not then impose a blanket condemnation on the female version is unfair.

Women Should be able to decide ON THEIR own if they need it or not. It should be allowed on female grown ups who can make decisions as GROWN UPS. As such, it’s is discriminatory to impose a ban even on women who can concisely make a decision of what they want.

The law to ban Female circumcision is old and tired. It simply means we have decided to tell WOMEN what they should do with their bodies. Yet we claim to let women free and equal to men. Let women decide what they want to do with their bodies. We can’t decide for them. If a grown up wants to undergo circumcision, Shauri yake. Just like how they decide to bleach themselves and walk naked, so female circumcision should be legal but to grown up women who know the consequences.