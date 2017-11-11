Fellow Kenyans, Better Days Are Coming- Raila Odinga In USA

Better Days Are Coming

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya (The Banana Peddler)

Fellow countrymen, our nation is at crossroads. Now that National Resistance Movement (NRM) has called for secession, we are at the brink of political, Social and economic catastrophe.

Safaricom will soon close shop. In less than a week since NRM called for product boycott, they have lost more than 20 billion shillings.

The amount of milk consumed has remarkably declined. BIDCO is relaying more than 10,000 employees. Thanks to Uhuru and Ruto’s wizardry in election stealing.

With secession in the offing, our nation is about to capsize unless this administration stops its current attempt to scuttle our hard earned democracy and allow the wheels of elections to roll freely.

UhuRuto’s current grandstanding does not augur well for the sophisticated people of this nation. Under the Jubilee administration, the people have suffered enough.

There can only be some light at the end of the tunnel if the people’s inalienable right to elect a leader of their choice in a free fair and credible election, is respected.

Raila Odinga is set to provide an alternative government that will focus on good governance, zero tolerance for corruption, accountability, probity and above all, a leader who will be hell-bent on putting a spanner in the works.

Jubilee has miserably failed. For the last 5 years, Uhuru and his deputy Ruto have failed to add anything substantial to the well-being of this nation or to lift the country from underdevelopment. They must swallow the pride and admit that they have failed. They have clung to power through unmitigated brigandage and vote rigging.

Now that their game is up, they are suddenly afraid of affording IEBC to conduct free, fair and credible elections. Kenyans will continue to stand for elections – elections conducted with the use of minimal technology like KIEMS Kits voter identifiers that would to a large extent minimize rigging.

But since rigging is their stock in trade, Jubilee does not want IEBC to use KIEMS Kits in voter identification because they are afraid the chips embedded therein will frustrate their rigging plot.

They want elections conducted manually so that they can easily doctor the outcome. How can Jubilee that prides itself as having the tyranny of numbers and already boasted that it will rule the country for the next 100 years suddenly become afraid of free, fair and credible elections?

Why is this administration sponsoring all kinds of allegations against the opposition and IEBC as a decoy for tenure elongation?

Under this administration, Kenyans have suffered too much already. There is no sign of life anymore. The cost of life is monumental. Businesses have lost more than a quarter of their expected earnings. Political parties and their candidates have spent all they have. Investors have temporarily suspended their investments in view of the air of uncertainty surrounding the shifted elections.

Things are no longer at ease. There is apprehension everywhere just because one man cannot contemplate being rejected by the electorate who are overly desirous of change.

Important to note, Kenyans today know there is no alternative to democracy. They are therefore not ready to buy anything from the opinion polls that were recently organized and participated by Jubilee and its supporters.

Kenyans have seen in the opposition an array of credible leaders that are ready to hit the ground running if given the mandate. They have a clear agenda that will meet the desires of the people that are yearning for fulfillment in a united, democratic, prosperous and peaceful Kenya – free from impunity, banditry, brigandage, avarice, corruption and greed.

God in his divine mercy has granted the prayers of Kenyans for a redeemer by presenting them with a man in the mould of Rt. Hon Raila Amolo Odinga who will ensure that the people’s dream for good governance is realized.