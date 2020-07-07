Fear and panic as Handshake fails to address pressing needs of Kenyans

Photo: House minority leader Hon John Mbadi (right) and former Senate Majority Leader Hon Kipchumba Murkomen square out on Citizen TV over the war on corruption.

THE HANDSHAKE HAS FAILED TO ADDRESS PRESSING NEEDS OF KENYANS.

I will write this again and again for Kenyans.

Look here;

Handshake is 2 years and 3 months old. This length of time is supposed to be enough to measure the achievement of something. I know that you are ready to debut this with the usual chorus of “the handshake has brought peace and stability”. Were you at war? No, you weren’t. Your protests against electoral fraud was legitimate and your constitutional right than your loud silence in the face of glaring injustices including police brutality, mega-corruption and extra-judicial murders still happening post-handshake. But if your street protests was solely motivated to show solidarity with Raila Odinga OR if your hatred for those who protested electoral fraud was motivated by your ethnic persuasion of being from same communities with those who masterminded to countermand the wishes of Kenyans at the ballot box, people who are mortal beings like all of us, then all of you of both camps are simply imbeciles. Electoral fraud is a treasonable crime. It should never have been entertained neither by supporters of Uhuru Kenyatta nor by those of Raila Odinga. The two men shaking hands and remaining at the helm of Kenya in someway is an insult to the nationhood and the voters of Kenya.

I hear some people crying foul that they are being shortchanged. I won’t join your cry or chorus and neither will I join your call for “Justice”. Why? It is not based on patriotism. You have shown your readiness to betray a nation in order to please mortal human beings. Readiness to let go of your democratic rights to please mortal human beings. Readiness to let go of nationhood principles to be seen as good collaborators (with the same oppressive system).

Dear Kenyans, let us stop being zombies we currently are. Stop being the marionettes. Stop possessing empty vessels on your head where anybody can fill up with whatever crappy ideas they bring.

Dear Kenyans, let us start being Pan Africanists. Let’s all be Tom Mboyas and Patrice Emily Lumumbas and Thomas Sankaras. This way, you will automatically be able to distinguish and separate dealers from leaders.

And,

Kenya will not conquer poverty in isolation of other African countries. We are inextricably interlinked socially, economically and politically. We shall have to think beyond Kenyan boarders in order to safeguard Africa and her resources.

Do not forget that Uhuru Kenyatta was installed by Europe and America. He is a loyal servant of them. Raila Odinga is also a loyalist, perhaps more than Uhuru Kenyatta. This is not acceptable, it must change not just for Kenya, but the whole of Africa.

I rest my case.

Osia Opiyo

Aluta continua…