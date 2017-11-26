FALLOUT: Drama In NASA As Miguna ‘Slaps’ Dr Ndii Over Misleading Raila To Decline Public Swearing In

NASA is divided in the middle over how to handle events on Tuesday 28th November.

The old comrades of Raila in the struggle feel they were sidelined in the 2017 campaign at the expense of new comers and political greenhorns like Dr David Ndii, Winnie, Hon Mohammed among others

Miguna Miguna has since gone public to differ with Raila move to reject swearing in on Tuesday even for symbolic purposes.

✔

@MigunaMiguna

This is @RailaOdinga’s BIG MISTAKE. In 2011, Allasane Quattara BRAVELY staked out the presidency of Côte d’Ivoire. Gambian president, Adama Barrow did the same in January, 2017. No one begs for power – Miguna said in a tweet.

Many in the NASA thinktank believe the campaign was mislead and many aspects of it badly managed.

“We had many clueless persons at senior positions. How did people like John Nyongesa a sports journalist with zero political experience find himself heading messaging unit, witchcraft is indeed real”- Miguna wondered.

“Dr Ndii is very bright yes but fails terrably when it comes to practical politics, he is a theorist with little operational and tactical experience politically”- a source at Riverside office disclosed.

A Capitol Hill office insider posted this on his Facebook handle a signal that Miguna Miguna is on his own and that Raila has been caged by Mt Kenya mafia, deadend to Canaan journey.

”

In these corridors, you find even the learned getting submerged in this narrative of swearing in of Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga on Tuesday. Some will backdate their experiences to the independence.

You people act as if you have never lived in this country. You have never seen those disturbing images. Just because you are annoyed, moved by emotions doesn’t mean we will not have sober people still living in this country. Let me ask you something, you want to swear Hon. Raila Odinga in then take him to where? Where will he get the instruments of power? Let’s be real. We need to think of tomorrow not just today. A number of you are also buying the idea that Raila Odinga has refused to be sworn in on Tuesday, you swear him in then what!? NASA said that they recognize Raila and Kalonzo as legitimate president and deputy president respectively and will ensure that they get into office; Raila himself has said he is not backing off, what more do you want? The Canaan journey will not stop with the swearing in of Uhuru on Tuesday, in fact his swearing in will shorten the journey to Canaan and make it nearer than before. The hard fact is that Uhuru will be sworn and not serve. Let’s give Hon. Raila Odinga time to finish on his plan. Either way the journey to Canaan is/was not for the fainthearted.”