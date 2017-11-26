FALLOUT: Drama In NASA As Miguna ‘Slaps’ Dr Ndii Over Misleading Raila To Decline Public Swearing In

NASA is divided in the middle over how to handle events on Tuesday 28th November.
The old comrades of Raila in the struggle feel they were sidelined in the 2017 campaign at the expense of new comers and political greenhorns like Dr David Ndii, Winnie, Hon Mohammed among others
Miguna Miguna has since gone public to differ with Raila move to reject swearing in on Tuesday even for symbolic purposes.
@MigunaMiguna
This is @RailaOdinga’s BIG MISTAKE. In 2011, Allasane Quattara BRAVELY staked out the presidency of Côte d’Ivoire. Gambian president, Adama Barrow did the same in January, 2017. No one begs for power – Miguna said in a tweet.
Many in the NASA thinktank believe the campaign was mislead and many aspects of it badly managed.
“We had many clueless persons at senior positions. How did people like John Nyongesa a sports journalist with zero political experience find himself heading messaging unit, witchcraft is indeed real”- Miguna wondered.
“Dr Ndii is very bright yes but fails terrably when it comes to practical politics, he is a theorist with little operational and tactical experience politically”- a source at Riverside office disclosed.
A Capitol Hill office insider posted this on his Facebook handle a signal that Miguna Miguna is on his own and that Raila has been caged by Mt Kenya mafia, deadend to Canaan journey.
In these corridors, you find even the learned getting submerged in this narrative of swearing in of Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga on Tuesday. Some will backdate their experiences to the independence.
You people act as if you have never lived in this country. You have never seen those disturbing images. Just because you are annoyed, moved by emotions doesn’t mean we will not have sober people still living in this country. Let me ask you something, you want to swear Hon. Raila Odinga in then take him to where? Where will he get the instruments of power? Let’s be real. We need to think of tomorrow not just today. A number of you are also buying the idea that Raila Odinga has refused to be sworn in on Tuesday, you swear him in then what!? NASA said that they recognize Raila and Kalonzo as legitimate president and deputy president respectively and will ensure that they get into office; Raila himself has said he is not backing off, what more do you want? The Canaan journey will not stop with the swearing in of Uhuru on Tuesday, in fact his swearing in will shorten the journey to Canaan and make it nearer than before. The hard fact is that Uhuru will be sworn and not serve. Let’s give Hon. Raila Odinga time to finish on his plan. Either way the journey to Canaan is/was not for the fainthearted.”
Comments
David says
True. we cannot sacrifice raila at the alter of emotions. the journey is long. many rivers to cross. a LUTA continua.
KINYWA says
be brave and Virgil we will reach Canaan, we can only do that with good minds of all Nasa people and brave hearts of both Hon. Miguna Miguna and all Nasa Generals. the coronation of Uhuru as the president of Central Kenya does not make the road to end. it is just the End of HIs Rule and end of their tenure forever. Thanks be to God the end is Here. Thanks to all Nasa Supporters, brave citizens of nasa and the good , brave and intelligent Generals, the Assault soldier has tried to end your way but God almighty is still with you all, he the beast who can camouflage from one colour to the other using powers of the first beast can not end you game /life. the beast is on his end palour dont be afraid for ADONAI WILL BE WITH YOU TILL THE OF THE AGE. THE END IS HERE………….HELL GOES THE BEAST . CANNAN GOES THE RIGHTFUL AND OPPRESSED.
Kuthu says
U r going to Canaan? Which Canaan? We r already in canaan
KINYWA says
WE ARE GOING AND NOT EVEN ASSAULT SOLDIER NOR RECCE SQUAD WILL STOP US NOT SF, BLACK BERET BATTALION NOR THE GREEN OR MP FOR WE COME TO YOU WITH THE WORDS OF ALMIGHTY GOD THE CREATOR ADONAI THE GIANT GOLIATH WILL GO DOWN SOON.AMEN AMEN AMEN.
ken o says
My opinion
Please see the light and do right what the law requires of you.
Nasa lost it from nomination stages so cannot cry foul later.Why is memory so short to all your supporters and those chear leaders now shouting the loudest
Channel all your immence energies positively to economic developments of your supporters.
There are mountains of positive ideas/initiatives you can do legally through your energies .
Start by
•challenging all your ellected leaders from cord parties since 2013 – what tangible dev to show to date
• look at party mistakes / laws – why were they flouted at will at nomination stages in 2013/7 and no proper action taken on them
• why nasa parties later competed on one another instead of single candidatures, too many weak guys spread the votes un-nessesarily thus all losing
So in summary two wrongs will not make it right
Clean house then channel your energies properly
Then
Lets see real leadership on way forward, not confrontations always.Too much being lost every day due to wrong ideas example Resist type , let them resist salaries 1st or we see 90 % of salaries in the paybills monthly or resign then we know they are serious
These daily confrontations doing bad to all kenyans inc your supporters so change tact fast please and start doing right things
Otherwise you are on your own on these noises and confrontations
Think positive and offer real leadership
Marsianna says
Anonymous says
The mungiki fraudsters regime is as doom as they are.
Their regime is all mungiki talking lately of uniting kenyans and which kenyans are they talking of cos they represent zombies that voted for them.
The country kenya is already divided in to two: The People Republic of Kenyan lead by Hon Raila and Mungiki Republic lead by the fraudster.
It’s as simple as that.
Anonymous says
IF YOU CANNOT SPEAK WITH ONE VOICE TO HANDLE THE DAMAGES BEING DONE TO KENYA AND MILLIONS OF KENYAN CITIZENS YOU CLAIM TO REPRESENT; YOU MIGHT AS WELL KISS THE GROUND AND STOP RAISING PEOPLES HOPES!
THIS ORGANIZATION “NASA” APPEAR TO BE POPULATED BY ARROGANT SELF SERVING 5th COLUMN CHARACTERS ACTING LIKE ” SWORDS WITH DOUBLE EDGES”, JUST LIKE AFRICAN UNION!!!
REMEMBER, POOR PEOPLE YOU CLAIM TO REPRESENT ARE DYING LIKE FLIES AROUND YOU! THEY ARE BEING KILLED BY HOME GUARDS WHO HAVE SWORN TO PROTECT AND DEFEND THEIR OWN INTERESTS AND FOREIGN INTERESTS WHILE LOADING POWERLESS CITIZENS WITH HIGH TAXES AND DEBTS THEY CAN ILL AFFORD!!!!!!
KNOCK IT OFF DUDES!!
Anonymous says
After yakking off Raila’s Security details, Jubilee are now bring them back!!
They are giving Raila security which they yanked away a few weeks ago! This could be a very deadly trap or a cover up for something very sinister yet to happen. When your enemies are are operating from within, you are in serious trouble:
For the Luos, do not forget the way LWANDA MAGERE WAS FINISHED OFF by his enemies! USE YOUR BRAINS!
Baby Gee says
Let them say all shit a bout Nasa but all we know we are on Our way to Canaan swearing in Uhuru does not change anything we are not moving on until everything a bout Electrol Fraud is corrected we all deserve free, fair and crediable elections otherwise there is no need of voting. The blind Kenyans can go on supporting their thieves and murderers masters. We will not be lamps being led to slaughter house this is 2017 Things must change.
Anonymous says
NASA must wage a severe resistant drastic actions and mass actions and make kenya un-governable untill there is division in both Army and police then Uhurto will be forced to hide under their beds and Kenya swears Raila A Odinga as new peoples president.-
Anonymous says
As christians,we have been waiting for the return of Jesus for the last 2017 years,why can’t we wait for Canaan trip which will take place after 28?