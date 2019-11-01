Facts qualifying Hon. Babu Owino to be next big political figure in Kenya

By ‎Kennedy Kennedy VIA FB

During his campus leadership:-

1.He not only served as the UoN longest serving chairman but also as the rnational and regional students President through comrades trust and love for his leadership.

2.Education was taken serious by Universities( no missing marks,lessons and academic research) that ensured most of them ranked in better positions.In fact the UoN was always in top 5 yearly.

3.The was minimal rate of suspension and expulsions in the universities. Students’ were respected and obeyed.

4.Students were United and always speaking in one voice whenever aggrieved. They always had their ways within their rights.

5.Students contribution fee was highly felt by students themselves unike nowadays that administration is not only stealing students money but also that belongs to pay staffs and support academic programs.

6. No universities was ever put on notice under TAX EVASION.

7.Students/Comrades were being manufactured into job creators not job seekers.Depression and Oppression among students was something was just imagined but not heard nor witnessed.

BABU OWINO MUST ONCE AGAIN SPEAK FOR THE STUDENTS TO RECLAIM THEIR LOST GLORY. DEPRESSION AND OPPRESSION MUST END!!!