Ezra Chiloba appointed Director General of Communication Authority, 2022 RIGGING starts now?

Gordon Opiyo is wondering>>>

By the way…..

1.Chebukati – IEBC… Ruto man

2. Immaculate Kassait… Data Commissioner…. Ruto Man

3. Ezra Chilobae… CA DG… Ruto Man…..

Hii system ya Raila iko kweli? … Ama Kuna ka mcheso ina cheswa……

Why is it that watu wa Ruto are being given critical positions… Na Watu wa Raila wana pewa Nyama Choma Safari Park?

Hii Ugali muna kula fwaaaaaa ita Kuja wa deyo you naive ODMlets…….

Former IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba has been appointed the Communications Authority director general.

In a statement by CAK on Tuesday, the authority chairman, Kembi Gitura, said Chiloba will fill the vacancy left following Francis Wangusi’s retirement.

He will serve in this position for a renewable period of four years.

In October 2018, Chiloba was sacked as Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

In a statement, he said the outcome of the process challenging his sacking was predetermined and the process was a mere formality.

Chiloba warned that the issues he faced would affect the next officer if not addressed.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati had twice suspended the former CEO, citing procurement malpractices ahead of the August and October 2017 elections.

Chiloba holds an undergraduate degree in Law from University of Nairobi, a Master of Arts degree from Central European University in Hungary and a Master of Science degree in Program Management from University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

Chiloba previously worked as a Team Leader and Deputy Chief of Party with Development Alternative Inc.

He was previously a Projects Analyst in charge of governance, electoral systems and processes with the United Development Program.

Last year, the ICT CS Joe Mucheru appointed Chiloba as a member of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund board for three years.

