Ezekiel Mutua Is Very Wrong On Role Of Media In A Democratic Country Like Kenya

By Mule Martin

The Media role is not to set the Nation’s agenda:

Ezekiel Mutua, I watched you on TV speaking on the role of Media. I totally disagree with you, yours is subtle backdoor censorship strategy.

ONE:

The media is not the custodian of peace or national cohesion.

TWO:

Censorship in any form is censorship:

THREE:

Medfia should never be neutral for then they will will have taken the side of the oppresors like we are seeing in Kenya.

The so called ..five seconds delay does not work. The Media should be truthful and report without bias or neutrality and let the other organs play their role.

If the police invade UON students and beat them senselessly, or throw tear gases to Nursery school children, the media should pretent it did not happen as IG Joseph Boinnet is doing?

What you are saying is if the Cameras show, Uhuru scratching his backside, then the video editor should edit that? Then the media willö be lying and that is why the Mainstream media has lost it to the social media.

You saying if Kuria and Muthama commit hate speech the Mainstream media should not report that? Then how will Kenyans know why the police arrested them?

Instead of telling the media to censor itself which is even worse, like its doing now, tell the politicians to have decorum and be careful what they say. Its not up to the media to regulate what people say, there are organs and institutions tasked to do exactly that. Find them and tell them they are failing.

Should the media have edited Uhuru Kenyatta calling the Supreme Court Judges, THUGS? Now we know why the Mainstream media in kenya has lost it all.

The media has a major role in the nation, and its not setting the nations agenda nor being Neutral, but to ARTICULATE the Nations agenda.