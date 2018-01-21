FINALLY Ezekiel Mutua Makes Sense, BLASTS Uhuru For Oppressing Jobless Youth

By Ezekiel Mutua

It’s morally wrong to require of a job seeker to have clearance certificates from HELB, KRA, CERTIFICATE OF GOOD CONDUCT, CREDIT BUREAU etc. I had to get all these certificates myself when I was applying for PS and CEO posts but I do not approve of them being required of fresh job seekers. They should be limited to senior posts that are governed by the dictates of Chapter Six on Leadership and Integrity but not of fresh university graduates. Look at the cost:



1) CERTIFICATE OF GOOD CONDUCT – Ksh. 1,050

Payment For: Not Being a Criminal



2) HELB CLEARANCE – Ksh. 1,000

Payment For: Not having an outstanding arrears



3) E.A.C.C CLEARANCE – Ksh. 500

Payment For: Not Being Corrupt



4) Credit Reference Bureau Clearance – Ksh. 2,200

Payment For: Not having Debts or Loans with Financial institutions

TOTAL – Ksh. 4,750 Payment For Not having a job

THE BIG QUESTION: Where can someone who is looking for a job get Ksh. 4,750?

As CEO I will never ask a fresh graduate to produce such when seeking for a job in my organisation. Let’s stop oppressing the oppressed!





