Exposed: Why Uhuru will not sack incompetent transport CS Macharia, KAA vs KQ deal !

By Sandrah Njoki

Samson Ogola asked and I quote:

“While you can argue that CS Macharia is more incompetent than 1000 Echesas combined, Daktari will never sack him…Why? Well, your guess is as good as ours..” End quote

Then David Ngunjiri responded and I quote:

“The fella was NIC bank MD before his appointment as CS…. NIC and CBA bank which is owned by the Kenyatta’s have merged. KAA chair is also the MD of CBA bank. The merged NIC & CBA banks are owed over 5.2billion by KQ. Macharia is a key player in this JKIA game and CAN’T be sacked….”

End of quote

Let’s keep fighting corruption Kenyans!

“I reaffirm my unshakable resolve and commitment to the fight against corruption at all levels of gov’t and will continue to offer my full support to all state agencies involved in this war…” President Uhuru

We have heard that statement a trillion times.

To those who are claiming that there are those accusing the President of being all talk and no walk (or work), can you begin to tell us how many corruption cases has this government pushed through from 2013, when we were asked “munataka ni fanye nini” to todate, 2019.

6 years on from when we first heard that statement…..

If the Mt. Kenya Mafia and their spin masters had pursued people like Waiguru and Kidero the way they are trying to pursue Dr. Ruto, the 630B shillings that has been lost within the last 6 years under President Uhuru’s regime would be none existent.

But can we also quickly take all evidence to DCI so that we can begin the process against Ruto, now that the President has given the green light that the Presidency is open to DCI investigation, ndio kieleweke vizuri.

This narrative is getting boring and is being used to cover Uhuru’s failures.

Where are the affordable houses?