Exposed: Why President demoted DP Ruto, beginning of an end, corruption must stop

By Gab Oguda

Regarding William Ruto’s demotion from Deputy President to a mere Vice President please refer to three cardinal rules to live by.

One.

Let no one lie to you that William Ruto is a victim of the Kikuyu Mafia State. Take it from Chrispinus Adhiegra, my village madman, that William Ruto is the author of his own misfortunes. He is the one who incubated, hatched and babysat the TNA snake. In 2013, when Raila Odinga stood on the steps of the Supreme Court building and said those famous words “Don’t cry for me, cry for your country”, he was referring to the hissing appeasers in URP who were celebrating their supposed entry into government proper. They were now going to cherry pick fruits from their vantage position as Deputy President. And boy did they rub it in on us. The snake they gladly took home as a pet has finally matured into a venom-spitting cobra. And this is the time for it to test if the venom sacs are working or not. Welcome to the show.

Two.

Let no one lie to you that William Ruto is the good guy in this supremacy war. William Ruto is many things but good isn’t one of them. In just five years of being Deputy President the guy has found some loose one point five billion shillings that he’s using to dredge that unbelievable mansion in rural Moiben. I said one point five Billion. Do you know how many choppers he has bought in just five years of being DP? Do you know how much one helicopter costs? Do you know how many five star hotels he has bought in five years of being DP? Do you know the price of one five star hotel?

I have no remorse for shameless people who loot resources meant for poor people and then turn around to play victim. Martin Luther King Jr said, and I quote, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” Payback time is here. This is Karma.

Three.

William Ruto is not a peasant. I repeat, this narrative that William Ruto is being frustrated because he’s a peasant is as stupid as the guy who didn’t mark those bumps along Argwings Kodhek Road. William Ruto is a billionaire, and he didn’t get there through hard work. This is the guy who made his name at the Youth For KANU ’92 doing the hatchet job for Daniel Moi. I’d rather watch my grandmother’s cat do backflips than shed a tear for such a loathsome character. This guy is a crook, name and face. In the movies, the guy who stops crooks in their tracks is supposed to be the hero not the villain. Tell the guy on duty inside the Jubilee kitchen this week to crank up the heat.

Meanwhile Jaramogi says clearly in that book that he resigned from his post as Vice President because Jomo took over functions of his office and gave them to his cabinet colleagues. He said he didn’t want to continue earning money without working. Vice President Joseph Murumbi gives the same justification, on why he resigned, in that book you all need to read.

This pattern has been used since time immemorial and with devastating effect. I have no dog in this fight, but could someone tell the guy operating the Jubilee oven to crank up the heat.

I’ll pay.