Exposed: Why Hon Moses Kuria is angry with President Uhuru war on corruption

By Wahome Thuku

AS posted by Kiyo Nganga the Gatundu South constituent commentary continues.

Aloise Kinyanjui Kuria is a brother of MP Moses Kiarie Kuria. He is a police officer in Kiambu seconded to the NGCDF office.

Aloise is a Director of FINISHLINE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY which was awarded contracts worth Ksh32m by Gatundu South NGCDF in 2014, the same year it was registered.

Aloise and another man called Alloys Kwengu are directors of a company called SMITH & GOLD PRODUCTION LTD which was incorporated on July 16th 2013. (CPR/2013/109455).

It gets more interesting.

The third director of SMITH & GOLD PRODUCTION is a company called EMERGING CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD.

Now the directors of Emerging Capital Holdings are Alloys Kwengu, one Francis Elijah Mwanzia and Moses Kiarie Kuria the MP.

Gets even more interesting.

Both Smith & Gold Production and Emerging Capital Holdings were registered on the same day, July 16th 2013 at 5:23pm and 5:22pm respectively. That is one company owning another company and both are registered within one minute.

SMITH & GOLD PRODUCTION LTD, through political influence at Moi University, was awarded a tender to construct Mama Ngina and Bomet constituent campuses of the university, worth Ksh1.35 billion. You know Moi university is management is controlled from Karen.

presented fake documents evidencing previous works of similar magnitude.

Then a day to the floating of the tenders the registrar of contractors at National Construction Authority (NCA) had issued the company with NCA certificates clearly without merits.

The companies also attached fake logbooks of machinery and equipment on the tender documents.

Both tenders were stopped, they are still battling in court. This is where bitterness come from.

As we throw stones from glass houses. Coming, next how Gatundu South NCDF awarded contracts to the sister of the MP.

Now we know why Moses is very angry with President Uhuru.