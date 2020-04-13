Exposed: Uhuru to reorganize government, to appoint war cabinet; only Matiangi and Kagwe to be retained

By Gordon Opiyo

Last week, a trusted source hinted to me that President Uhuru is working on major changes in Government and will be coming up with a “War Cabinet” to help Kenya out of the major depression created by Corona.

Then I just read this in the Standard. Central Bank was expecting to raise 24 billion in Treasury Bills, but raised only 8 billion last week. It means that Treasury got a 16 billion hole.

Failure to sell TB usually the final step before economic catastrophe hits any country.

It means that investors have lost confidence in the Government. Raising money for basic things like salary will be a problem if this persists.

When Moi reached this level, he was forced to bring in the “Dream Team” that had Leakey, Martin Oduor Otieno, Naikuni etc…. They were brought in to shore up confidence. And that is how Moi weathered the storm.

This is what triggered Uhuru to consider key changes in Government.

First, his fight with the Deputy cannot be sustainable in times of crisis. President Uhuru would like to focus on economic revival, and constant fighting with his Deputy is something he wants to stop. To do this, he planning to fire all Ruto Allies at CS and PS level. This will be preceded by key changes in Parliament. The changes in Jubilee Party where Ruto Allies are being kicked out and replaced by Uhuru Allies is just the beginning of a merciless process that will cut out several sectors. This will establish one centre of power, different from the current two centers. This will help develop confidence in his Government.

Second, Uhuru intends to bring in more Kibaki Era technocrats and CSs. After the performance of Mutahi Kagwe that impressed everyone, Uhuru is said to be consulting many others, including Mudavadi to come help in building the tattered economy.

Third, in order to help cement his Handshake with Raila, A number of his Allies will be brought in.

“This is going to be similar to the 2005 Government of National Unity that Kibaki formed after bickering and infighting in his Government reached unacceptable levels” says the source.