EXPOSED: TWO FACTORS that were Used to Determine The NASA Presidential Candidate, WHAT Hon Nyenze should Know !

By Kamasasa E

A section of Luhyas had hoped that Musalia would be the flag bearer in NASA.

Kambas had hopped too that Kalonzo would be given the flag to fly NASA.

Luos were solidly sure that Raila will clinch the NASA ticket.

Now, look here. The determinant factors were simply 2 for the flag bearer:

1. He must be well moneyed. Not just something less than 10Billions with himself. He must also be able to bring on board heavy financiers to bankroll the national campaigns against the jockey and well loaded Jubilee duo.

2. He must have numbers. Higher numbers starting from his ethnic Base. He must also have a huge national following and back up.

On those 2 factors in mind and keeping the NASA flag hopefuls on table, the man who came top on fulfilling those 2 requirements is Raila Odinga, followed closely by Musalia Mudavadi, third was Kalonzo Musyoka, fourth was Moses Wetangula and fifth Governor Isaac Ruto.

Musalia sacrificed his second position and opted to allow Kalonzo deputise Raila to avert any fall out in the NASA arrangement. Lets salute Musalia Mudavadi.

Let the entire country appreciate the choice of NASA in Raila Odinga. The Jubilee sympathisers are all over rubbishing the line up as crap. Some are making silly claims that Kenyans are fatigued to vote in Raila. How wrong are they! Tell them to shut up and vote for Uhuru. As NASA, we made our choice and must be respected. In fact it’s final.

It’s President Raila!