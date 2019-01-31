Exposed: Ten politicians who don’t keep secrets; Sonko, Miguna, Duale, Murkomen, Sudi, Kuria, Mbadi

Men who don’t keep secrets in Kenya.

1. Miguna Miguna: If you tell him anything, he will write thousands of tweets, then climax everything by a 5000 pages book.

2. Mike Sonko: He will record all your conversation and share it on Facebook and Twitter, then will dare you take him to court.

3. Oscar Sudi: He will call a press conference and say it all to media, if and only if you insult Ruto.

4. Moses Kuria: After a bottle of Whisky, he will be run to a nearby gathering or a public rally and say everything, then proceed to DCI to record a statement.

5. Kipchumba Murkomen: Murkomen will reveal everything during a television interview, Just to win an argument. He will tell it with maximum exaggerations.

6. John Mbadi: Some little money in parliament toilets or in a hotel will make him reveal everything. Simple. Then he will go quiet for months.

7. Rashid Echesa: He will wait until you are in a funeral somewhere in Kakamega, and report everything to the mourners.

8. Aden Duale: Duale will tell it in political rally, if you ever try to blackmail him. Subsequently, he will attend several media interviews to reinforce his point.

9. Jakoyo Midiwo: Jokoyo will quietly whisper it to an opponent over a bottle of whisky or a little praise. He loves big titles: senior, Chief, Honourable…

10. Junnet Mohamed: First he will discuss it with Duale and his wife. He will wait until you attack Jakom, then he will spill all the beans.

N/B: Hawa Wanaume wana umama sana. We need to buy them tampons.