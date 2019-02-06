Exposed: Statehouse plot to give CS Matiangi more powers to reshuffle, sack and appoint ministers in consultation with Uhuru to end corruption

Matiang’i summoned cabinet, all attended very early at 5 am without fail. Even Raila as PM never had that power over Kibaki cabinet.

Later a report was sent to the president and he was impressed especially how Matiang’i tackled ministers who are alleged to be running corruption networks in their dockets.

Now, sources close to the president and powerful statehouse operatives have hinted that there are plans to ask CS Matiangi to recommend reshuffling and sacking of ministers in order to eliminate corruption and eject efficiency to the cabinet.

Uhuru is convinced that CS Matiang’i agenda can only be achieved if he is allowed to reshuffle, fire or form own own cabinet. Of course in consultation with him (the president). This is a corporate model. Uhuru as Chairman, Matiang’i as CEO. Let’s see how it pans out.

Statehouse ‘bartalk’ is saying that watch out for a reshuffle coming days and will be done Matiangi behind the scenes.

Well, corrupt and inefficient DP Ruto allies are on the chopping board, they will most likely be the first causalities. CS Matiangi is also likely to kick out Rashid Echesa, the Sports CS who can’t even express himself.