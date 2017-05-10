EXPOSED: NUMBERS DONT LIE, Uhuru’s Jubilee TWO TRIBE Alliance Will LOSE August Polls, No amount of RIGGING can Rescue them.

By Bobby Bobants
Back to politics #10millionstrong
There are 19 million registered voters in the IEBC register.
2.8 million are kikuyus.
2.6 million are luhyas.
2.3 million are kalenjins.
2.2 million are kambas .
2 million are Luos.
1.4 million are somalis.
1.8 million are coastal bantus.
1 million are from upper Eastern comprising Meru and Embu tribes.
1 million are maasais .
970,000 are kisiis.
The rest are smaller tribes(Including the Makonde) which vote on a 50 -50 basis.
NASA VOTES
Luhya- 2.6 million
Kamba- 2.2 million
Luos- 2 million
Coastal Bantus – 1.8 million
Kisiis – 970,000
*APPROX : 9.57 M VOTES*
*JUBILEE VOTES:*
kikuyu – 2.8 million
Kalenjins – 2.3 million
Meru and upper eastern -1 million
*APPROX : 6.1 M VOTES*
*SHARED VOTES:*
Somali – 1.4 million (70% Will vote NASA mainly due to marginalisation and extra judicial killings
Maasai – 1 million (70% WILL VOTE NASA mainly due to historical injustices perpetuated by previous regimes)
Jubilee can not win the August poll and they know it. Of their strongholds, NASA will harvest some votes in South Rift where Isaac Ruto comes from. NASA strongholds of Coast, Western and Nyanza are intact. Nobody understands what jubilee means by 70% + 1. The painful truth is that they can’t afford even 28%!!!
Comments
mimi says
rem 2007 this fake joshua ngunia tried that same same trick isolating Kikuyu from other tribe 1 against 41 we over come and humiliated that gorilla so badly he ended shouting like a class one baby he has been rigged. at this Kenyan political era no one can win prezo without Kikuyus support even absent minded can prove that we are kingmakers you like or not and we decided it’s uhuruto Tosha!!
tim says
a lie kabisa
Anonymous says
jubilee must go home
Rocket says
Jubilee 7.4 million
Nasa 7.0 million
Battlegrounds bado
Jubilee wins once again!
Khalwaleist says
NASA is 10 million strong.
@Douglas says
There we go!
patrick says
Remember,Nasa 10 million ,jubilee 6.5million kitu iko supper
GEORGE says
NASA 7M
JBLE 5M
Anonymous says
jubilee must go home
Anonymous says
Hata wakiiba BAba lazima statehouse am kenya inachomeka.