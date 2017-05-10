EXPOSED: NUMBERS DONT LIE, Uhuru’s Jubilee TWO TRIBE Alliance Will LOSE August Polls, No amount of RIGGING can Rescue them.

By Bobby Bobants

Back to politics #10millionstrong

There are 19 million registered voters in the IEBC register.

2.8 million are kikuyus.

2.6 million are luhyas.

2.3 million are kalenjins.

2.2 million are kambas .

2 million are Luos.

1.4 million are somalis.

1.8 million are coastal bantus.

1 million are from upper Eastern comprising Meru and Embu tribes.

1 million are maasais .

970,000 are kisiis.

The rest are smaller tribes(Including the Makonde) which vote on a 50 -50 basis.

NASA VOTES

Luhya- 2.6 million

Kamba- 2.2 million

Luos- 2 million

Coastal Bantus – 1.8 million

Kisiis – 970,000

*APPROX : 9.57 M VOTES*

*JUBILEE VOTES:*

kikuyu – 2.8 million

Kalenjins – 2.3 million

Meru and upper eastern -1 million

*APPROX : 6.1 M VOTES*

*SHARED VOTES:*

Somali – 1.4 million (70% Will vote NASA mainly due to marginalisation and extra judicial killings

Maasai – 1 million (70% WILL VOTE NASA mainly due to historical injustices perpetuated by previous regimes)

Jubilee can not win the August poll and they know it. Of their strongholds, NASA will harvest some votes in South Rift where Isaac Ruto comes from. NASA strongholds of Coast, Western and Nyanza are intact. Nobody understands what jubilee means by 70% + 1. The painful truth is that they can’t afford even 28%!!!