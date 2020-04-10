Exposed: Kenyans suffering in China and Uhuru is doing nothing!

By Nyainda Manaseh

Citizen TV has just run a depressing story about Kenyans, and by extension people of Africans descent, coming head-to-head with the raw belligerence of the Chinese Government and its heartless people.

For 4 consecutive days, Kenyans have been spending the night in the cold, after being forced out of their apartments under the pretext of being rapid contractors and conveyors of Covid-19 on the account of their skin colours.

It is apparent that the edicts have been issued by the Chinese Government, and it is being enforced in a classic vigilante style; by Chinese civilians who do not, whatsoever, have the prerogative of determine who is the super spreader of Covid-19 since they are the inventors of this virus.

In the midst of these wild and callous acts, we have pregnant Kenyan women caught in between, facing the wrath of one of the most sadistic lot of human beings on earth, and their criminal enterprise in the name of Chinese Government.

Their mistake?

Being enveloped in dark skin and their domestic Kenyan government being subservient to the Chinese Government as beneficiaries of their bloody loans. And it doesn’t stop there. The brutal Chinese Police Force even chases them from the streets, and you wonder whether they want them sleeping suspended on the air.

But while other foreign governments were busy evacuating its citizen from the epicenter of the virus, ours was embroiled in it’s bred-in-the-bone confusion fashion, reminding its people stuck in Wuhan that they were in their thoughts and prayers. Which Government sends out thoughts and prayers in the middle of a pandemic, instead of a KQ Aircraft to go and pick its citizens if not the incompetent to the bone as ours?

And our top diplomat in China, Sarah Serem, plucked right from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and dropped in China, is too busy to even pick calls. A sloth to the core!

This is why I have never fancied going to reside, temporarily or permanent, in foreign countries, especially those that border on fascists states.

If its education that will have to take me abroad, I better stick to my Public Policy Degree at KU and Communication at St. Paul’s. It is better to be fucked by your own government than to be an enemy of a foreign government that teeters on the dangerous path of fist rule and decimation as its ultimate tool of silence.

And why do you think we should not reciprocate the same by kicking those asses out of our country? Or you don’t you think an eye for an eye will make us blind and then come back to our senses.

I am disturbed