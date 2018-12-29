Exposed: How jubilee risks being dissolved

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has raised concern of a looming internal division in the ruling Jubilee due to members’ contradictions on important party matters.

Waiguru called on party’s top leadership to counter the split by organising a vote to elect officials who can authoritatively and objectively make statements about their position on political and development issues.

In her tweet,Waiguru was apparent that statements like those by party Vice Chairperson David Murathe which were opposed by another group of members was a big threat to party’s unity.

“It is therefore imperative, and in order, that the Jubilee Party hold party elections soonest possible, to forestall internal divisions, and ensure that statements are made by elected party officials, and that they in fact represent the views of the Jubilee party as a whole,” Waiguru said.

@AnneWaiguru

It is therefore imperative, and in order, that the Jubilee Party hold party elections soonest possible, to forestall internal divisions, and ensure that statements are made by Elected Party Officials, and that they infact represent the views of the Jubilee Party as a whole.

She said the sure solution to the hurdle was formulating a legitimate leadership team endorsed by majority members and bestowed mandate to speak on behalf of the party whenever necessary.

The county chief made it clear that Jubilee lacked a leadership with a legitimate mandate which would make it difficult to get, maintain and enhance people’s support.

Murathe’s recent statement calling on Deputy President William Ruto to retire in 2022 since there was no signed pact between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta turned Jubilee members against one another with one faction backing him and another rubbishing the sentiments.

Waiguru said Jubilee was a national party and needed to always demonstrate unity of purpose and portray undivided support for Uhuru’s Big Four Agenda, accelerated development and enhancement of devolution for the good of Kenyans.

Anne Waiguru calls for urgent Jubilee party elections to counter looming division

She nonetheless echoed Uhuru’s sentiments that all Jubilee members needed to support the Head of State’s Building Bridges Initiative deal with Opposition leader Raila Odinga.