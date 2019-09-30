Exposed: Homosexuality rooted in some Kisii county high schools

By Osumo General via fb

I touched on the cases of homosexuality in one of our schools in Kisii County and the reactions I’m getting back are shocking. Ladies seem to be shocked but some men are condemning me for highlighting what they call as normal!

I’m not surprised. I know these things happen since they used to happen some years back when I was schooling at Kisii School. I don’t know if it’s the bush in me which has never allowed me to see those things as normal.

Homosexuals are now everywhere and very daring. Am not ashamed to say that I almost killed a certain idiot 2 weeks ago in one of the newly established entertainment joints in Kisii town when he openly at the glare of my friends grabbed my genitals and whispered to my ears that he likes me. A man, how now! Hell no!! In no minute he had received like 1001 blows. Was it that I was with good enough masculine friends I would have been killed by a group of men who were with that idiot. So does it mean I was supposed to assume and walk away when a man openly sexually assaults me! I’m still in shock!

I’m now getting that the LGBT is a well coordinated cult, mostly funded by international organizations under the veil of activists groups are recruiting young men and women in secrecy and under oath. They are sponsoring their activities, expensive lifestyles under rights of LGBT. Over the last decade this has been happening and is going on at a rapid rate in the name of having large numbers of millennials who will influence decision making at various levels of the government such that LGBT rights will be another monster for African governments until they are recognized fully owing to their increased numbers.

In Nairobi and all major towns in Kenya are densthe all these devilish activities in sub sahara Africa! We no longer have a generation. Not me, not my kids or anybody close to me. Let the bush live in me forever but I will not allow that happen, at least not as I am breathing. Oooh no!

May the Good Lord come down and take us home now!