Exposed: Francis Atwoli, David Murathe are mobilizing for both Raila and Mudavadi. Ruto is in total shit

Powermen Francis Atwoli and David Murathe are the real force behind the resurgent Musalia Mudavadi, a move that has since complicated matters for Deputy President William Ruto.

As tables turned on Ruto, many on his side started warming up to Mudavadi for a possible political deal that could have given tanga tanga the much needed blagging rights as they scheme their way out of the misery after Jubilee 2013 power game plan backfired on the hustler.

In 2019, it become clear to many that Statehouse power barons were keen on Musalia Mudavadi as a heir apparent with Raila and Uhuru playing King makers/elders for 2022 race, but the game has since changed and seemingly Baba may be made King with Musalia, Uhuru, Gideon Moi and Kalonzo playing kingmakers.

Hon David Murathe is very close to Musalia Mudavadi since their days at Nairobi School and later at The University Of Nairobi -main campus where they both pursued undergrad studies. Musalia is also close to both Uhuru and Raila

Francis Atwoli on the other hand is close to the system, he has mastered the art of political power and knows which pipe to suck for sustained flow of relevance, his predictions are almost on point although many argue that he is being used by the SYSTEM to disseminate ‘future news’. It is obvious that Uhuru handlers had planned long before 2017 that he (Uhuru) will have to hang around power for a while, but they were not sure how, and later saw an opportunity of a handshake and push for constitutional reforms to sort out the very mess they created (haha). Look, clever Uhuru created a crisis and now he is pretending to solve it via BBI. He undermined devolution, messed up IEBC, ruined the economy, divided the country along tribal lines through his State appointments and outright rigging of 2013/2017 presidential votes and subsequent police brutality and now he is calling on Kenyans to support BBI to sort the mess.

Well, Atwoli and Murathe are mobilising for both Raila and Musalia Mudavadi, they are sure the two will rule Kenya for the next 15 years, with Raila going for one term, Mudavadi two terms and then Gideon Moi.

In the coming days mzee Atwoli will play host to many more Luyha leaders and the aim will be to urge them to coalice around good man Musalia Mudavadi, while candidate Mudavadi may be seen swinging to break off from Raila and Uhuru but its all a time buying exercise as the end game will see them in one pot leaving Ruto high, hard and dry.

As for Judiciary cartel Ahmednassir, he may have apologised to Atwoli by now, he is another SYSTEMS person and will always strive not to anger any of the pwermen!

It is obvious, Murathe and Atwoli will win and they will be around corridors of power rest of their time on earth, who said siasa ni mbaya? no way, I want to be an Atwoli, it doesn’t matter that I may be illiterate or average, Power is everything. Have you noticed that all dynasty kids have just one college degree? Only hustlers like David Ndii, Raila Odinga, Mutahi Ngunyi, Prof Kagwanja, Anyang’ Nyong’o etc etc saw it fit to pursue further education (research masters and PhDs) while Uhuru, Gideon, Musalia etc etc have only one degree….