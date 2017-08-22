LEAKED: New Cabinet Secretaries to be Appointed by Uhuru. CS Omamo, Kaimenyi, Kandie to be Dropped Off

Here is a list of top government officials drafted by top Jubilee operatives just incase the Supreme Court upholds IEBC declaration that Uhuru won the just concluded shambolic (Mock) elections.
Several cabinet secretaries are to be dropped and others redeployed to other portfolios. Those to be dropped include Jacob Kaimenyi (Lands), Phiylis Kandie (Labour and East African Community), Mucheru (Communication and ICT) and Rachel Omamo (Defence).
Meru region will have two ministers in Hon Dr Kilemi Mwiria (Education) and Hon Mwenda Makathimo (Lands).
Ukambani region will have one nominee to the cabinet Hon Cleophas Mailu who will be moved to a new ministry as Prof George George Mogoha takes over Health docket.
Other new entrants are Martha Karua, Jamleck Kamau, Lina Jebill Kilimo and Alex Sanaika Ole Magelo the former speaker-Nairobi County assembly.
Here is the fully draft list, a source indicated the DP and the president will review before making a final announcement after the Supreme Court rules on the petition (hopefully) otherwise it will be shelved till after the elections in November.
The Legislature:
Speaker National Assembly: The Hon Justin Muturi
Speaker -Senate: The H E Ken Lusaka
Leader Majority in National Assembly: The Hon Aden Duale
Senate Majority Leader: The Hon Kipchumba Murkomen
The Executive:
President and CiC : H. E Uhuru M Kenyatta
Deputy President: H. E William Samoei Ruto
Statehouse Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service: Dr Monica Juma
Cabinet Secretaries:
1. Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National
Government
Cabinet Secretary Hon. Dr Fred Okengo Matiangi
2. Ministry of Devolution and Planning
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Mwangi Kiunjuri
3. Ministry of Finance & National Treasury
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Henry Rotich
4. Ministry of Defence
Cabinet Secretary: Hon Alex Sanaika Ole Magelo
5. Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Amb. Amina Mohammed
6. Ministry of Education
Cabinet Secretary: Dr Kilemi Mwiria
7. Ministry of Health
Cabinet Secretary: Prof. George Magoha
8. Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Mutahi Kagwe
9. Ministry of Information, Communication and
Technology
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Eng. James Rege
10. Ministry of Environment, and Natural Resource
Cabinet Secretary: Hon Jennifer Waikungu
11. Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban
Development
Cabinet Secretary: Hon Mwenda Kiambi Makathimo
12. Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts
Cabinet Secretary: Hon Cleophas Mailu
13. Ministry of Labour: Hon Lina Jebii Kilimo
14. Ministry of Energy and Petroleum
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Charles Keter
15. Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Willy Bett
16. Ministry of Industrialization and Enterprise
Development
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Adan Mohammed
17. Ministry of Public Service, Youth & Gender
Affairs
Cabinet Secretary:Hon.Cecily Kariuki
18. Ministry of Tourism
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Najib Balala
19. Ministry of Mining
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Dan Kazungu
20. Ministry of Water & Irrigation
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Eugene Wamalwa
21:Ministry of Trade East Africa Affairs
Cabinet Secretary: Hon Jamleck Kamau
22. Ministry of Nairobi Metropolitan
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Martha Karua
To be included later/on the reserve bench (to be appointed during a mini reshuffle to influence 2022 presidential campaigns):
Hon Peter Kenneth
Hon Raphael Tuju
Hon Gideon Mung’aro
Hon Ababu Namwamba
Hon Joyce Lay
The Judiciary:
President, Chief Justice Maraga
Deputy: Lady Justice Mwilu
and 5 justices of SPK
Court Of Appeal Judges
High Court
Magistrates
RICHARD KIPTEIGONG says
Haya twende mbele shida ni ile ile ile hakuna duka ya jubilee ama ya nasa maisha ni yale ya gharama ghali sana tuko misri tu.
Echapan Epuu says
Turkana county gave jubilee more votes this time than in 2013 ,giving us only senate speaker will be unfair
Anonymous says
wishful thinking. ayi!
Anonymous says
kazi kwao
Francis Nganyi says
No any luhyia or luo in that list,why?
Anonymous says
James Rege Is Aluo
Anonymous says
James Rege is Luo and wamalwa is a luyhia
Timothy says
I wish all the best but more apreciation to our Prezo for recognizing da Giriamas round this Cs Dan Kazungu my bro.
OSUNDWA DAVID says
MATIANG’I HAS BROUGHT SANITY IN SCHOOLS.
Anonymous says
Haya Basi Na Wale Nyama Tukimeza Mate
Anonymous says
ulikua unaexpect an appointment ama?
Bernard says
No problem kazi tu iendele vile inatakikana, otherwise kidole kimoja haivunji chawa okey
katapwe says
who is James rege. never heard of him
Anonymous says
A very good working team, much is expected from you Mr President. Bearing in mind that this is your last term in office, new names in your cabinet are intent to change. My only wish is that those rejected by the electorates in their respective counties should not be given a chance to serve in public offices…
Ernesto says
Must C.Karuiki,jamlek Be C.Secretary? We Need More Of Our Brothers/sisters From The Luo/ Luyha/ Kamba Nation. Mr President With All Due Respect. You Also Need To Fight Ufisadi With All Your Might To Make Kenya Better Sir.Hapo Vipi Afande?
Kevin omondi says
That’s all ethnicity and marginalization, how can ten out of 22 be drawn from only 2 communities, however rege is just one of the political reject seeking refuge for his own selfish interest shame on him.
Anonymous says
u r lost my bro…GEMA is not one community bt they share names
ole says
gud but not the face of kenya. kenya is a cosmopollitan republic sir consider me in your cabinet and may God help you to lead this country with wisdom
William kiptoo says
Let’s hope cs chosen.shall sober up to meet kenyans expectations otherwise!!!.
joel otieno says
these are the same old faces.another eurobond must disappear,anyway i thank God for my hardworking mother.Thanks mum
jackson wandera says
PLZ mpangilio wa serikaki uko sawa kila tu naomba uhuruto msingize huyo kigeugeu ababu atauza serikali achaneni NA yeye atawamaliza
Bakari says
The plan is OK so long as they perform their duties according to the constitution,most importantly fear the creator. Peace prevail.