LEAKED: New Cabinet Secretaries to be Appointed by Uhuru. CS Omamo, Kaimenyi, Kandie to be Dropped Off

Here is a list of top government officials drafted by top Jubilee operatives just incase the Supreme Court upholds IEBC declaration that Uhuru won the just concluded shambolic (Mock) elections.

Several cabinet secretaries are to be dropped and others redeployed to other portfolios. Those to be dropped include Jacob Kaimenyi (Lands), Phiylis Kandie (Labour and East African Community), Mucheru (Communication and ICT) and Rachel Omamo (Defence).

Meru region will have two ministers in Hon Dr Kilemi Mwiria (Education) and Hon Mwenda Makathimo (Lands).

Ukambani region will have one nominee to the cabinet Hon Cleophas Mailu who will be moved to a new ministry as Prof George George Mogoha takes over Health docket.

Other new entrants are Martha Karua, Jamleck Kamau, Lina Jebill Kilimo and Alex Sanaika Ole Magelo the former speaker-Nairobi County assembly.

Here is the fully draft list, a source indicated the DP and the president will review before making a final announcement after the Supreme Court rules on the petition (hopefully) otherwise it will be shelved till after the elections in November.

The Legislature:

Speaker National Assembly: The Hon Justin Muturi

Speaker -Senate: The H E Ken Lusaka

Leader Majority in National Assembly: The Hon Aden Duale

Senate Majority Leader: The Hon Kipchumba Murkomen

The Executive:

President and CiC : H. E Uhuru M Kenyatta

Deputy President: H. E William Samoei Ruto

Statehouse Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service: Dr Monica Juma

Cabinet Secretaries:

1. Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National

Government

Cabinet Secretary Hon. Dr Fred Okengo Matiangi

2. Ministry of Devolution and Planning

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Mwangi Kiunjuri

3. Ministry of Finance & National Treasury

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Henry Rotich

4. Ministry of Defence

Cabinet Secretary: Hon Alex Sanaika Ole Magelo

5. Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Amb. Amina Mohammed

6. Ministry of Education

Cabinet Secretary: Dr Kilemi Mwiria

7. Ministry of Health

Cabinet Secretary: Prof. George Magoha

8. Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Mutahi Kagwe

9. Ministry of Information, Communication and

Technology

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Eng. James Rege

10. Ministry of Environment, and Natural Resource

Cabinet Secretary: Hon Jennifer Waikungu

11. Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban

Development

Cabinet Secretary: Hon Mwenda Kiambi Makathimo

12. Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts

Cabinet Secretary: Hon Cleophas Mailu

13. Ministry of Labour: Hon Lina Jebii Kilimo

14. Ministry of Energy and Petroleum

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Charles Keter

15. Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Willy Bett

16. Ministry of Industrialization and Enterprise

Development

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Adan Mohammed

17. Ministry of Public Service, Youth & Gender

Affairs

Cabinet Secretary:Hon.Cecily Kariuki

18. Ministry of Tourism

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Najib Balala

19. Ministry of Mining

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Dan Kazungu

20. Ministry of Water & Irrigation

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Eugene Wamalwa

21:Ministry of Trade East Africa Affairs

Cabinet Secretary: Hon Jamleck Kamau

22. Ministry of Nairobi Metropolitan

Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Martha Karua

To be included later/on the reserve bench (to be appointed during a mini reshuffle to influence 2022 presidential campaigns):

Hon Peter Kenneth

Hon Raphael Tuju

Hon Gideon Mung’aro

Hon Ababu Namwamba

Hon Joyce Lay

The Judiciary:

President, Chief Justice Maraga

Deputy: Lady Justice Mwilu

and 5 justices of SPK

Court Of Appeal Judges

High Court

Magistrates