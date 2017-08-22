Kenya Today

LEAKED: New Cabinet Secretaries to be Appointed by Uhuru. CS Omamo, Kaimenyi, Kandie to be Dropped Off

Here is a list of top government officials drafted by top Jubilee operatives just incase the Supreme Court upholds IEBC declaration that Uhuru won the just concluded shambolic (Mock) elections.

Several cabinet secretaries are to be dropped and others redeployed to other portfolios. Those to be dropped include Jacob Kaimenyi (Lands), Phiylis Kandie (Labour and East African Community), Mucheru (Communication and ICT) and Rachel Omamo (Defence).

Meru region will have two ministers in Hon Dr Kilemi Mwiria (Education) and Hon Mwenda Makathimo (Lands).

Ukambani region will have one nominee to the cabinet Hon Cleophas Mailu who will be moved to a new ministry as Prof George George Mogoha takes over Health docket.

Other new entrants are Martha Karua, Jamleck Kamau, Lina Jebill Kilimo and Alex Sanaika Ole Magelo the former speaker-Nairobi County assembly.

Here is the fully draft list, a source indicated the DP and the president will review before making a final announcement after the Supreme Court rules on the petition (hopefully) otherwise it will be shelved till after the elections in November.

The Legislature:

Speaker National Assembly: The Hon Justin Muturi

Speaker -Senate: The H E Ken Lusaka

Leader Majority in National Assembly: The Hon Aden Duale

Senate Majority Leader: The Hon Kipchumba Murkomen

The Executive:

President and CiC : H. E Uhuru M Kenyatta

Deputy President: H. E William Samoei Ruto

Statehouse Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service: Dr Monica Juma
Cabinet Secretaries:

1. Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National
Government
Cabinet Secretary Hon. Dr Fred Okengo Matiangi

2. Ministry of Devolution and Planning
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Mwangi Kiunjuri

3. Ministry of Finance & National Treasury
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Henry Rotich

4. Ministry of Defence
Cabinet Secretary: Hon Alex Sanaika Ole Magelo

5. Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Amb. Amina Mohammed

6. Ministry of Education
Cabinet Secretary: Dr Kilemi Mwiria

7. Ministry of Health
Cabinet Secretary: Prof. George Magoha

8. Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Mutahi Kagwe

9. Ministry of Information, Communication and
Technology
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Eng. James Rege

10. Ministry of Environment, and Natural Resource
Cabinet Secretary: Hon Jennifer Waikungu

11. Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban
Development
Cabinet Secretary: Hon Mwenda Kiambi Makathimo

12. Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts
Cabinet Secretary: Hon Cleophas Mailu

13. Ministry of Labour: Hon Lina Jebii Kilimo

14. Ministry of Energy and Petroleum
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Charles Keter

15. Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Willy Bett

16. Ministry of Industrialization and Enterprise
Development
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Adan Mohammed

17. Ministry of Public Service, Youth & Gender
Affairs
Cabinet Secretary:Hon.Cecily Kariuki

18. Ministry of Tourism
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Najib Balala

19. Ministry of Mining
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Dan Kazungu

20. Ministry of Water & Irrigation
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Eugene Wamalwa

21:Ministry of Trade East Africa Affairs
Cabinet Secretary: Hon Jamleck Kamau

22. Ministry of Nairobi Metropolitan
Cabinet Secretary: Hon. Martha Karua

To be included later/on the reserve bench (to be appointed during a mini reshuffle to influence 2022 presidential campaigns):
Hon Peter Kenneth
Hon Raphael Tuju
Hon Gideon Mung’aro
Hon Ababu Namwamba
Hon Joyce Lay

The Judiciary:

President, Chief Justice Maraga

Deputy: Lady Justice Mwilu

and 5 justices of SPK

Court Of Appeal Judges

High Court

Magistrates

Comments

  11. A very good working team, much is expected from you Mr President. Bearing in mind that this is your last term in office, new names in your cabinet are intent to change. My only wish is that those rejected by the electorates in their respective counties should not be given a chance to serve in public offices…

  12. Must C.Karuiki,jamlek Be C.Secretary? We Need More Of Our Brothers/sisters From The Luo/ Luyha/ Kamba Nation. Mr President With All Due Respect. You Also Need To Fight Ufisadi With All Your Might To Make Kenya Better Sir.Hapo Vipi Afande?

  13. That’s all ethnicity and marginalization, how can ten out of 22 be drawn from only 2 communities, however rege is just one of the political reject seeking refuge for his own selfish interest shame on him.

