Exposed: DP Ruto reached out to Charles Nyachae to help reconcile with Uhuru after bishops failed

Reliable sources have confirmed that Deputy President William Ruto sought intervention of the Judge of East Africa Court Of Justice The Hon Charles Nyachae to convey a message of goodwill to President Uhuru.

Ruto is said to have asked Nyachae to intervene in requesting Uhuru to treat him with respect in order to de-escalate political tension. Nyachae is said to have a greed to convey the message and told Ruto that he should be careful not to be seen to force Uhuru into supporting him come 2022. He said indeed the deputy president is a constitutional office and should be accorded respect and authority it deserves. Justice Nyachae asked Ruto to go slow in order to give room for a reconciliation.

Ruto’s effort to reach out to Justice Nyachae comes after an initiative by some prominent clerics to reconcile Uhuru and Ruto encountered hurdles after holding lengthy separate talks with both the President and the DP.

The Nyachae family are very close to the Kenyatta family and Uhuru respects Charles Nyachae as his elder ‘brother’. Both Charles and Uhuru are very open minded and often do not mince words. Interior CS Fred Matiangi is a donation from the Nyachae family to Uhuru government and that explains why Ruto chose Charles to help mediate the two.

The team of bishops that are involved the reconciliation talks include Silas Yego (AIC), David Oginde (CITAM) and Anthony Muheria (Nyeri Catholic Archdiocese).

They have met the estranged President and DP for initial meetings. Another meeting with Uhuru was expected again today Thursday.

Uhuru has accused Ruto of early campaigns that will derail his development projects (legacy). He has resented the profiling of his family as a dynasty and the abuses hurled at his family by Ruto allies.

The DP, on the other hand, has taken issue with what he calls the selectivity and ‘weaponisation’ of the graft war. He resents being sidelined in key decisions in government and at Jubilee headquarters