Exposed: WHY DP Ruto Did Not Attend Statehouse Presser Announcing Cabinet

DP Ruto was again missing at statehouse during the unveiling of the Uhuru II cabinet.

A reliable source has confirmed that the DP was ambushed as the final list had not been agreed and indeed there were positions that were still vacant mainly those of Chief Administration Secretaries and Permanent Secretaries.

The reason for ambush or excuse given was that something had to be done to neutralize Raila NASA release of server results that confirmed Uhuru lost to the opposition leader by more 200,000 votes in the August 2017 polls.



After Statehouse mafia watched Raila team presentation of how IEBC helped Jubilee rig it was decided that something dramatic had to be done to divert attention from the server results; a few crazy ideas were dropped but the most acceptable was naming of the cabinet to which the DP is said to have been reluctant given that he was still negotiating for some names to be dropped from the cabinet especially those fronted by KANU chairman Gideon Moi.

It is said that DP was against the appointment of Keriako Tobiko, Ukur Yatani, Governor Munya. He infact preferred Patrick Ntutu to take over the cabinet slot instead of Tobiko, he actually earmarked Ntutu for devolution. To confirm that Politics is complex you may have to remember that Ntutu was in Camp Gideon Moi’s KANU/CCM and contested Narok governor seat on CCM.

Statehouse mole confirms that some postings especially that of Lands CS Prof Kaimenyi and Raphael Tuju were done at the last minute.

It is understood that DP Ruto was against appointment of Governor Peter Munya who is said to have had blessing of Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Gideon Moi. The last minute maneuver saw Eugene Wamalwa land highly powerful Devolution and Kiunjuri land Agriculture to the disadvantage of Ruto

DP Ruto now controls only two powerful ministries that of Energy and Lands (which was also cut to size after the Housing unit was lumped into Transport and Infrastructure.

Uhuru and Gideon control; Treasury, Agriculture, Devolution, Education, Interior these are the big five. Observers now opine that the remaining slots should now go to DP Ruto but then Uhuru still have politicians he still needs to sort like William Kabogo among others who are likely to fit the Chief Administrative Secretary slot

