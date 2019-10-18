Exposed: Bitter facts on Miguna, rotten!

By Abdulahi via fb

Some facts you need to know even as Miguna continues to tweet rubbish about Prime Minister The Rt Hon Raila Odinga!.

Just after the handshake,William Ruto planned a series of meetings for Kenyans in the diaspora.His visa to the United States was facilitated by a former foreign official in the US Embassy who was later sacked after the Embassy discovered the fraudulent issuance of Ruto’s Visa and involvement in mega corruption scandals in the country.

The visa was subsequently cancelled and the Borana official sacked!

The person who was organizing the US trip and the meeting between Ruto and Miguna is a prominent ODM Senator who has strong relationship with Miguna Miguna.

As things stand, Miguna can not come to Nairobi and William Ruto can not visit the US!

They fear meeting in another country because that will expose Ruto’s visa ban due to his insatiable appetite for corruption proceeds.