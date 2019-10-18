Exposed: Bitter facts on Miguna, rotten!

By Abdulahi via fb
Some facts you need to know even as Miguna continues to tweet rubbish about Prime Minister The Rt Hon Raila Odinga!.
Just after the handshake,William Ruto planned a series of meetings for Kenyans in the diaspora.His visa to the United States was facilitated by a former foreign official in the US Embassy who was later sacked after the Embassy discovered the fraudulent issuance of Ruto’s Visa and involvement in mega corruption scandals in the country.
The visa was subsequently cancelled and the Borana official sacked!
The person who was organizing the US trip and the meeting between Ruto and Miguna is a prominent ODM Senator who has strong relationship with Miguna Miguna.
As things stand, Miguna can not come to Nairobi and William Ruto can not visit the US!
They fear meeting in another country because that will expose Ruto’s visa ban due to his insatiable appetite for corruption proceeds.
Anonymous says
Raila Odinga and other political elites are foreign agents who are earning livings selling the Kenyan national resources while enslaving its slums citizens!
Anonymous says
THESE ARE SOME OF THE FACTS ON HOW THE WORLD BANK HAS TURNED Sub-Saharan African countries into poor NATIONS CONTROLLED BY FOREIGN DEBTS:
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
It looks like ARMED FORCES and police of every capitalist country on planet earth are intended to protect the OLIGARCH against 99.99% of the common and powerless citizens! These forces salaries are paid for by the powerless taxpayers
These wealthy elites are above ALL LAW untouchables!!
Anonymous says
